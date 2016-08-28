BIIF cross-country results
Saturday at Hawaii Prep
5Ks
GIRLS
1. Saya Yabe, 12 Waiakea 23:58.92
2. Ella Johnson, 9 Waiakea 24:03.00
3. Emi Higgins, 10 Hawaii Prep 24:15.17
4. Sabrina Marvin, 12 Hawaii Prep 24:20.06
5. Tia Lurbiecki, 9 Makua Lani 24:46.12
6. Zoe McGinnis, 11 Hawaii Prep 24:55.33
7. Shaleina Bird, 9 Honokaa 25:05.79
8. Nanea Wall, 10 Konawaena 25:53.06
9. Navi Varize, 10 Hilo 26:06.64
10. Cloud Rodin, 9 Hilo 26:09.37
11. Ada Benson, 11 Hawaii Prep 26:17.75
12. Sam Marrack, 10 Hilo 26:29.95
13. Joey-Ann Cootey, 10 Kamehameha 26:30.99
14. Tove Fostvedt, 11 Hawaii Prep 26:31.41
15. Emma Marshall, Pahoa 26:36.10
16. Jodi Go, 12 Waiakea 26:36.50
17. Evalani Cosgrove, 12 Waiakea 26:46.92
18. Makana Blake, 9 Hawaii Prep 26:56.43
19. Breana Arakawa, 10 Kealakehe 26:59.28
20. Jory Anne Cabalse, 10 Waiakea 27:01.65
21. Le Garana-Takizawa, 11 Konawaena 27:08.40
22. Joanne Farias, 9 Kamehameha 27:15.31
23. Sydney Layaoen, 12 Waiakea 27:19.13
24. Jaeda Yamasaki, 9 Chr. Liberty 27:22.86
25. Keale Kim, 11 Hilo 27:28.49
26. Faith Inay, 10 Campbell 27:30.74
27. Glory Medeiros, 10 Hilo 27:45.95
28. Venus Rodin, 9 Hilo 27:53.91
29. Alexa Richardson, 11 Hawaii Prep 28:09.30
30. Sakura Remsen, 10 Hawaii Prep 28:15.58
31. Hikari Shaver, 9 Hawaii Prep 28:23.42
32. Marley Young, 11 Kea’au 28:26.34
33. Sabina Boo-Rivera, 10 Kea’au 28:27.03
34. Natalie Klett, 9 Hawaii Prep 28:32.33
35. Keiko Mills, 10 Hilo 28:35.35
36. Kaohinani Ho, 9 Kamehameha 28:43.54
37. Ashley Falces, 10 Kamehameha 28:44.45
38. Zion Frost, 11 Kealakehe 29:11.20
39. Leann Hamilton, 9 Kealakehe 29:15.41
40. Halle Nottage, 11 Makua Lani 29:20.43
41. Macey Soares, 10 Waiakea 29:25.23
42. MykelahOjano-Daly, 11 Waiakea 29:32.69
43. Malia Lawcock, 9 Kamehameha 29:43.02
44. Sienna Byrne, 11 Hawaii Prep 29:51.32
45. Kayla Paiva, 9 Waiakea 29:54.30
46. Promise Roback, 10 Konawaena 29:59.84
47. Ashley Rynkewicz, 10 Waiakea 30:01.18
48. Alyssa Klett, 9 Hawaii Prep 30:01.93
49. Zoe Uhr, 9 Hilo 30:02.86
50. Daesha Tobara, 11 Hilo 30:09.53
BOYS
1. Cody Ranfranz, 12 Konawaena 18:46.29
2. Lawrence Barrett,12 Konawaena 19:24.86
3. Steven Chung, 10 Hilo 19:29.70
4. Slater Inouye, 12 Waiakea 19:30.98
5. Sam Gibson, 11 Hilo 19:44.00
6. Rylie Cabalse, 12 Waiakea 19:50.61
7. Ziggy Bartholomy, 12 Kealakehe 20:10.47
8. Adrian Larkspur, 10 Waiakea 20:11.84
9. Eric Cabais-Fernandez, 10 Waiakea 20:14.50
10. August Oshea, 12 Kealakehe 20:35.20
11. Noah Roberts, Noah 11 Campbell 20:41.04
12. Luis Madrid, 10 Hawaii Prep 20:43.08
13. Chance Souze, 12 Kohala 20:51.19
14. Shaun Kojima, 12 Waiakea 21:04.89
15. Javan Perez, 9 Hawaii Prep 21:21.86
16. Kovee Rivera, 11 Hilo 21:27.70
17. Trey Tina, 9 Kamehameha 21:29.72
18. Nicolino Keen, 12 Chr. Liberty 21:37.47
19. Elisha Watkins, 9 Hilo 21:41.29
20. Michae Christensen, 12 Makua Lani 21:43.41
21. Reijiro Rose, 12 Campbell 21:43.97
22. Logan Takizawa, 12 Konawaena 21:44.19
23. Trista Sienkiewicz, 12 Hawaii Prep 21:54.85
24. Jason Lee, 10 Hawaii Prep 21:59.04
25. Madji Mariano, 12 Kealakehe 22:02.85
26. Jackson Cootey, 12 Kamehameha 22:07.25
27. Seneca Helfrich, 11 Waiakea 22:09.07
28. Joshua Stinebrink, 10 Kamehameha 22:10.31
29. Sky Roque-Sunahara, 10 Hawaii Prep 22:11.94
30. Marshall Brenha, 11 Kea’au 22:13.40
31. Jonah Hurney, 11 Hawaii Prep 22:20.20
32. Ragan Leslie, 12 Konawaena 22:21.52
33. Drew Arruda-Akina, 11 Kamehameha 22:23.46
34. Hokua Tarnas, 10 Hawaii Prep 22:23.74
35. Elijah Carigon, 9 Waiakea 22:28.50
36. Jiem Emji, 12 Waiakea 22:34.70
37. Urban Halphren, 9 Hilo 22:35.83
38. Alika Citron, 10 Kealakehe 22:41.43
39. Tehinu Border, 11 Hilo 22:44.24
40. Caleb Grigar-Lopez, 9 Kea’au 22:47.44
41. Nathan Weir, 9 Kealakehe 22:48.93
42. James Pratt, 9 Island School 22:50.74
43. Tayden Kaapuni, 9 Hilo 22:51.10
44. Maxwell Lachance, 12 Kealakehe 23:00.34
45. Kaimi Mossman, 12 Hilo 23:05.53
46. Isaac Aguilar, 11 Honokaa 23:09.95
47. Sean Vidania, 12 Makua Lani 23:13.88
48. Gregory Kim, 10 Parker School 23:15.04
49. Dione Tobara, 11 Hilo 23:16.84
50. Zach Davidson, 11 Chr. Liberty 23:20.48
