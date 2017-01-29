BIIF boys soccer: Keaau secures final playoff spot
Konawaena’s loss was Keaau’s gain.
The Wildcats fell to Makua Lani 1-0 in their win-or-go-home BIIF boys regular-season finale Saturday in Kealakekua, allowing the Cougars to hold on to the fourth spot in the Division I playoffs.
After a three-year absence from the postseason, the Cougars (5-7) will visit top-seeded Kealakehe (9-2-1) on Wednesday in the semifinals.
Javier Pigott scored the only goal of the match and Emmett Alcos kept a clean sheet for the Lions (6-5-1 White), who hold the No. 3 seed in the Division II playoffs and will host Ka’u (4-5-1 Blue) on Tuesday in a first-round match.
Hawaii Prep 5, Honokaa 0
Jake Schneider scored two goals in Waimea as Ka Makani secured an automatic berth to the HHSAA Division II tournament as the outright champion in the Red division.
Austin Schneider, Bip Padraos and Braden Kojima also scored for HPA (10-0-1), and Keaton Riley and Zane Willman each had a hand in the shutout.
The Dragons (1-9-2 Red) are the No. 4 seed in Division II and welcome Kohala (5-5 Blue) on Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs. The winner advances to face HPA on Wednesday in the semifinals.
Kamehameha 2, Hilo 0
Jonathan DeMotta scored two goals at Hilo Bayfront and Jameson Sato collected the shutout for the Warriors (6-5 Red), who have a first-round by in the D-II playoffs and will host either Makua Lani or Ka’u on Wednesday.
In a Division I semifinal Wednesday, the Vikings (8-4 Red) host Waiakea (8-3-1 White).
Kohala 3, Christian Liberty 0
Louis Arraujo scored twice and Justus Ventura also had a goal to lift the Cowboys in Keaau.
Kamani Provencal earned the shutout against the Canefire (0-9-1).
Ka’u 2, Pahoa 0
Jamal Buyuan and Kobe Moses scored in Pahala, and Mark Galicio collected the shutout of the Daggers (2-8).
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.