BIIF boys soccer: Keaau secures final playoff spot

Konawaena’s loss was Keaau’s gain.

The Wildcats fell to Makua Lani 1-0 in their win-or-go-home BIIF boys regular-season finale Saturday in Kealakekua, allowing the Cougars to hold on to the fourth spot in the Division I playoffs.

After a three-year absence from the postseason, the Cougars (5-7) will visit top-seeded Kealakehe (9-2-1) on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Javier Pigott scored the only goal of the match and Emmett Alcos kept a clean sheet for the Lions (6-5-1 White), who hold the No. 3 seed in the Division II playoffs and will host Ka’u (4-5-1 Blue) on Tuesday in a first-round match.

Hawaii Prep 5, Honokaa 0

Jake Schneider scored two goals in Waimea as Ka Makani secured an automatic berth to the HHSAA Division II tournament as the outright champion in the Red division.

Austin Schneider, Bip Padraos and Braden Kojima also scored for HPA (10-0-1), and Keaton Riley and Zane Willman each had a hand in the shutout.

The Dragons (1-9-2 Red) are the No. 4 seed in Division II and welcome Kohala (5-5 Blue) on Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs. The winner advances to face HPA on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Kamehameha 2, Hilo 0

Jonathan DeMotta scored two goals at Hilo Bayfront and Jameson Sato collected the shutout for the Warriors (6-5 Red), who have a first-round by in the D-II playoffs and will host either Makua Lani or Ka’u on Wednesday.

In a Division I semifinal Wednesday, the Vikings (8-4 Red) host Waiakea (8-3-1 White).

Kohala 3, Christian Liberty 0

Louis Arraujo scored twice and Justus Ventura also had a goal to lift the Cowboys in Keaau.

Kamani Provencal earned the shutout against the Canefire (0-9-1).

Ka’u 2, Pahoa 0

Jamal Buyuan and Kobe Moses scored in Pahala, and Mark Galicio collected the shutout of the Daggers (2-8).