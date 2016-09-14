BIIF bowling: Kamehameha boys, Kealakehe girls take early advantage

The Kamehameha boys bowling team dominated the lanes at KBXtreme in Kailua-Kona on Saturday, improving to 6-0 after the first weekend of the season. They were followed by Kealakehe (3-3), Ka‘u 2-4 and Hilo (1-5). The defending champion Wildcats of Konawaena went 0-6.

Billy Joe Freitas, of Kealakehe, was the high game scorer of the day with a 163. Kalai Pomroy, of Kamehameha, had the high series with an 851.

In the girls competition, Kealakehe, the defending champions, picked up where they left off last year by going 4-2. The Waveriders were followed by Konawaena (3-3), Kamehameha (2-4), Hilo (2-4) and Ka‘u (1-5).

Ashley Midel, of Kamehameha, had the high game (145) and high series (617).

The BIIF bowling season will continue this Saturday at KBXtreme. Game are played at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m