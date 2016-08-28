BIIF air riflery results
Saturday at Konawaena
BOYS
Team: 1. Waiakea 980, 2. Hilo 936, 3. Kamehameha 911, 4, Konawaena 760, 5. St. Joseph 681, 6. Christian Liberty, 211
Individual
Scores for prone, standing and kneeling, with bulls-eyes, and total
1. Bradon Miyake, Waiakea 91-3 79-1 83-1–253-5
2. Skylar Soultz, Waiakea 85-3 78-1 87-1–250-5
3. Devez Aniol, Kamehameha 87-2 74-0 89-2–250-4
4. Mark Nemeth, St. Joseph 95-2 75-2 76-1–246-5
5. Mackenzy Corpuz, Waiakea 94-4 67-0 80-0–241-4
6. Isaiah Gali, Hilo 87-0 69-0 85-1–241-1
7. Robert Molina, Hilo 85-1 70-1 83-1–238-3
8. Logan Balingit, Waiakea 87-2 67-1 82-2–236-5
9. Damien Robledo, Hilo 88-0 67-1 79-0–234-1
10. Devon Morimoto, Waiakea 86-1 68-0 75-2–229-3
11. Ethan Leite, Kamehameha 87-3 60-1 80-2–227-6
12. Ryan Kim, Waiakea 92-4 52-0 83-1–227-5
13. Johnathan Ching, KS-Hawaii 85-1 60-0 81-0–226-1
14. Isaiah Galdones, Hilo 95-6 69-0 59-0–223-6
15. Daniel Honda, St. Joseph 92-2 57-0 74-0–223-2
16. Andrew Takagawa, St. Joseph 73-0 66-1 73-0–212-1
17. Jared Maldonado, C-Liberty 79-1 57-0 75-1–211-2
18. Kalima Joaquin, Kamehameha 84-0 50-0 74-0–208-0
19. Steven Onaka, Konawaena 72-0 70-0 63-0–205-0
20. Nicholas Souza, Kamehameha 75-0 63-0 64-1–202-1
21. Shayden Kang, Hilo 60-0 71-1 69-1–200-2
22. Scott Shirai, Konawaena 68-0 55-0 71-1–194-1
23. Anthony Pruitt, Konawaena 74-0 44-0 67-1–185-1
24. Evan Sugiyama, Hilo 68-0 45-0 72-0–185-0
25. Riley Nakamura, Konawaena 68-1 64-0 44-0–176-1
26. Kamaehu Akina, Kamehameha 69-0 44-0 62-1–175-1
27. Seth Garrington, Konawaena 63-0 52-0 51-0–166-0
28. Keanu Thomas, Konawaena 50-0 36-0 46-0–132-0
GIRLS
Team: 1. Waiakea 1,032, 2. Kamehameha 1,000, 3. Hilo 832, 4. Konawaena 717, 5. Christian Liberty 204, 6. St. Joseph 183.
Individual
1. Mekayla King, Waiakea 96-6 91-2 88-0–275-8
2. Cobi Broad, Kamehameha 94-4 79-0 88-0–261-4
3. Anne Nakamoto, Waiakea 89-2 82-1 87-3–258-6
4. Shaye Nishimura, Waiakea 90-2 77-1 85-2–252-5
5. Tiari Fa’agata, Kamehameha 94-1 66-0 88-3–248-4
6. Tiara Pacheco, Waiakea 85-1 76-1 86-2–247-4
7. Ammina Galdones, Hilo 86-2 77-1 84-1–247-4
8. Pisila Sipinga, Kamehameha 86-1 80-1 81-0–247-2
9. Iceley Andaya, Kamehameha 92-1 71-2 81-2–244-5
10. Jeanette Tajiri, Waiakea 86-2 72-1 82-3–240-6
11. Laryssa Takiue, Waiakea 83-0 73-0 74-0–230-0
12. McKenna Hewitt, KS-Hawaii85-3 66-0 78-0–229-3
13. Meghan Wong, KS-Hawaii 87-0 63-1 78-1–228-2
14. Julia Lim, Konawaena 80-0 62-0 77-1–219-1
15. Dana Ua, Christian Liberty 86-3 52-1 66-2–204-6
16. Taylor Mendoza, Hilo 76-0 55-0 70-1–201-1
17. Erin Sugiyama, Hilo 60-0 60-0 74-1–194-1
18. Maleah Astrande, Hilo 87-2 58-0 45-0–190-2
19. Mana Nagata, St. Joseph 83-1 37-0 63-0–183-1
20. Taylor-Anne Lippert, Kona 67-1 42-0 60-1–169-2
21. Jade Halemano, Konawaena 83-0 21-0 61-0–165-0
22. Jaycie Hollinger, Konawaena 74-3 32-1 58-1–164-5
23. Kira Fernandez-Kuanoni, Kona 51-1 49-0 59-0–159-1
