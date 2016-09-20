Big Isle briefs, Sept. 20
Pahoa needs multiple coaches
Pahoa High School is seeking coaches for boys and girls basketball as well as boys and girls judo and golf.
The Daggers are adding judo and golf for the spring season.
For information, contact athletic director Clemente Hudson at 313-4242 or Clemente_Hudson/PAHOAH/HIDOE@notes.k12.hi.us
Former Vik is in need
Former Hilo football and basketball player Skyler Maltezo-Ogata has recently been diagnosed with cancer, and an account at gofundme.com/2nunbhry has been set up to support his needs.
The additional fundraising goal was $5,000, but his family has learned his needs will exceed that amount.
Maltezo-Ogata is a recent graduate of Lanakila Learning Center.
Olympic judoka to hold clinic
Kevin Asano, a silver medalist judoka at the 1988 Olympic Games in South Korea, will hold an exclusive free clinic on Oct. 1-2 at Waiakea Rec Center.
The restricted clinic is limited to Hilo’s Shudokan Judo Club members and judoka meeting specific requirements.
The clinic is free for spectators.
For more information, call Chad Shibuya at 937-5802.
Waiakea Pirates youth sign-ups
The Waiakea Pirates youth baseball organization is looking for players to join its T-ball, Coach-pitch, Mustang and Pony teams.
For more information, call Kathy at 896-3610.
Mauna Loa Time Trial
Intermediate and advanced bicyclists are invited to join Hawaii Cycling Club members in the 2016 edition of the Mauna Loa Training Time Trial and Saturday ride on Sept. 24.
The time trial place on the 17 mile Mauna Loa Observatory Road – a challenging and winding road with magnificent vistas.
Registration takes place at the Native Tree Sanctuary on Saddle Road opposite Mauna Loa Access Road from 7:30–7:50 a.m.
The Time Trial starts at 8 a.m. and participants may start as soon as they register and have until 11:30 a.m. to complete the ride.
Non-Hawaii Cycling Club members must pay a $10 one day insurance wavier fee.
All participants will receive a number to place on the front of their helmets.
The famous HCC Talk Story aid station will be at the finish line.
