Big Isle briefs, Sept. 13

Andrews Ath.

registration

Andrews Athletic Association is accepting sign-ups for Bronco Division players (ages 11-12) on a space-available basis.

Interested families may call 430-8174 or email andrews

athleticassociation@gmail.com on or before Friday for more information.

Former Vik

is in need

Former Hilo football and basketball player Skyler Maltezo-Ogata has recently been diagnosed with cancer, and an account at gofundme.com/2nunbhry has been set up to support his needs.

The additional fundraising goal was $5,000, but his family has learned his needs will exceed that amount.

Maltezo-Ogata is a recent graduate of Lanakila Learning Center.

Battle of the Bay

Jiu Jitsu tourney

The seventh annual Battle of the Bay Jiu Jitsu tournament will be held Saturday at Hilo Armory.

The event is open to all ages and levels and will feature local and visiting athletes.

The event is run by the Charles Gracie Jiu Jitsu team and a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit local organizations.

For more information, call 430-8807 or visit www.tigerBJJ.com.

Hawaii Storm

hoops clinic

The Hawaii Storm Fall Basketball Clinic, featuring coach Mike Taylor, will be held Oct. 1-2 at the Panaewa covered courts.

Registration is $75 and T-shirts will be provided for all attendees.

The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Players will have to provide their own lunch, and a concession may be available. Registration and fees are due by Sept. 16.

For more information or register, contact Coach Randy at hoopdreamshawaii@yahoo.com.

Place a brief in this space by emailing www.hawaiitribune-herald.com