Big Isle briefs, Sept. 1
Nobu Yamauchi RBI Softball sign-ups
The Nobu Yamauchi RBI Organization is having registration for softball for girls who will be 13 to 18 years old. Winter League RBI softball will begin in October.
For more information please email Tracy Miyashiro at tracymiy@hawaii.edu or call 808-936- 3681.
Hawaii Alumni hoops tourney at Panaewa
The 7th annual Hawaii Alumni basketball tournament will be held Saturday-Monday, Sept. 3-5 at the Panaewa courts.
The tournament will include teams from all over the Big Island and a couple of teams from Oahu. Hilo is the defending champion of the open division, and Iolani has both won three championships.
Defending the 35+ men’s division will be Laupahoehoe, and in the women’s division, it will be Waiakea defending its title.
For more information, call Bruce Ferreira at 756-6695.
