Big Isle briefs, Jan. 13

Hilo Trollers meeting Friday

Hilo Trollers will hold their spring meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at Wailoa Pavilion 1, and new members are always welcome.

This is a potluck, and a chance for camaraderie and plenty of fish talk, and monthly offshore trolling tournament dates will be confirmed.

Incoming president Les Inouye will introduce his proposed 2017 Trollers board, and the new board will be voted upon. New rule changes and ideas for fundraising may be proposed at the meeting.

For more information, contact outgoing President Gil Kualii (747-5064) or weighmaster Craig Severance (935-1734, 640-1670 or severancecc @gmail.com)

UHH tennis clinic Saturday

The University of Hawaii at Hilo tennis program will host a free tennis clinic from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the UHH tennis courts.

Open to players of all ages, the clinic will be staffed by UHH men’s and women’s tennis players and will be directed by Vulcan tennis coach Tina McDermott.

Registration is limited to the first 60 participants.

For more information, contact Coach McDermott at tinamcd@hawaii.edu or 562-881-7323.

Vuls softball clinic is Jan. 22

Coach Callen Perreira and his UHH softball staff will host a clinic Jan. 22 at the campus softball field.

Open to players 8 to 18 years old, the cost is $30, and registration is limited to the first 50 participants.

For more information, call 895-0092 or 932-7176.

Waiakea fun runs March 5

Waiakea High School’s 5K and 1.5-mile junior/sophomore fun runs will be held March 5.

Applications can be picked up at the school office or visit www.leaguelineup.com/sunrise-athletics.

The first 50 to register receive a 40-ounce hydro donated from King Integration.

Keiki triathlon set for Pahoa

A keiki triathlon and family fun day will be held Jan. 21 in Pahoa.

Children ages 7-14 are invited to register from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Pahoa Pool entrance, with the event starting with swimming at 8:45 a.m., followed by bicycling and a run at the Pahoa Regional Recreation Facility.

Children must be accompanied by parent or guardian, and all participants must supply their own bicycle (tricycles and training wheels are acceptable), helmet, and covered shoes.

A safety briefing will be given to all participants before the first race, medals will be forwarded to the top three boys and top three girls for each age group.

Additional activities include music, entertainment, lots of community resources, food vendors and much more

For more information, call Jacob at 965-2704.

Vulcans baseball clinic Jan. 21

The UH-Hilo baseball team will hold a baseball clinic Jan. 21 at Waiakea Uka Ballfield.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the clinic is free for ages 7-14.

For more information, call Mark Osorio at 959-9474.

Hawaii Cycling Club Century Rides

Hawaii Cycling Club’s fourth annual Century Rides are scheduled for April 9 at Spencer Beach Park in Kawaihae.

The three distances will be held as a ride, not a race: 30 miles, 60 miles (a metric century), and 109 miles, and are a fundraiser for Hospice of Kona.

Aid stations, a picnic lunch and a t-shirt are all included in the $50 entry fee, and the club is offering an early-bird special registration of only $25 until the end of January.

For the second year, Hawaii Cycling is offering a free “Couch to Century” 12-week training program at 6:45 a.m. on Saturdays, through April 1, with guided rides, training tips and guidelines for both beginner and intermediate riders.

According to a release, the goal is to motivate people to start riding again, and train for a very doable 30-mile distance, or a more challenging 60-mile or century (100) mile ride – and to have fun doing it.

The Couch to Century program will meet at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, and will tag along with the Coffee Talk Riders regular ride, with a “no bike left behind” policy.

Interested cyclists are asked to arrive promptly on Saturday January 14th, and be prepared to ride 5-10 miles for the beginner riders, and 20-23 miles for intermediate riders. Helmets are required.

For more information, call Toni at 989-8756, visit hawaiicyclingclub.com website, or the Couch to Century program on Facebook, or e-mail hcccentury@yahoo.com.