Big Island briefs, Sept. 15

Olympic judoka to hold exclusive clinic Oct. 1-2

Kevin Asano, a silver medalist judoka at the 1988 Olympic Games in South Korea, will hold an exclusive free clinic on Oct. 1-2 at Waiakea Rec Center.

The restricted clinic is limited to Hilo’s Shudokan Judo Club members and judoka meeting specific requirements. The clinic is free for spectators.

For more information, call Chad Shibuya at 937-5802.

Waiakea Pirates baseball sign-ups for youth teams

The Waiakea Pirates youth baseball organization is looking for players to join its T-ball, Coach-pitch, Mustang and Pony teams.

For more information, call Kathy at 896-3610.