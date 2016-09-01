Basketball: Alumni tourney still a go in Hilo
Depending on what Hurricane Lester has in store for the Big Island, Bruce Ferreira’s timing could be impeccable
The Alumni Basketball Tournament moved from Memorial Day to Labor Day last year, and if the weather holds this weekend, the event could be the only game in town. The seventh edition runs Saturday through Monday at Panaewa’s covered courts.
The tournament is usually played at multiple locations, but this year all three divisions (open men, men’s 35-over and open women) will be contested on the new synthetic surface at Panaewa.
“We started (the tournament) because Hilo is a good town for basketball and a lot of people still want to play competitively,” said Ferreira, who organizes the tournament along with fellow Hilo High graduate Jason Mandaquit.
“There are a lot of good rivalries going on,” Ferreira said, “but it still comes down to camaraderie.”
Hilo High, led by the Aukai Wong, is the defending champion in the open division. In May, Wong signed a pro contract with the ABA’s Hawaii Hammerheads.
The Vikings also have a built-in advantage in the 35-and-over division, though Laupahoehoe took the title last season.
“Laupahoehoe has a lot of good athletes who can compete with the other teams, they just don’t have as big a group,” Ferreira.
It’s by no means an all-East Hawaii affair.
Ferreira warns that teams shouldn’t sleep on Kohala, Konawaena has men’s and women’s teams coming and Oahu’s Iolani is a tournament regular and two-time runner-up to Hilo.
Also, Oahu’s Saint Louis and Academy of the Pacific have a combined squad.
“I think they combined because they were tired of losing to us,” Ferreira joked.
Play starts at 9 a.m. each day with games on the hour, and all three title games will be held Monday. Waiakea is the defending women’s champion.
Of course, it could be raining sideways this weekend into Panaewa courts. But if not, since the BIIF postponed all of its events through Saturday, the alumni tournament could have the competitive landscape in Hilo all to itself – at least until the UH-Hilo women’s volleyball team opens it season at home Monday night.
“That would be great,” Ferreira said.
Teams
Open men: Hilo, Ka’u, Keaau, Konawaena, Laupahoehoe, Iolani, Pahoa, Saint Louis
35-over men: Hilo Blue, Hilo Gold, Hilo Gray, Ka’u, Kohala, Iolani, Laupahoehoe, Waiakea
Open women: Hilo, Keaau, Kohala, Konawaena, Waiakea
