Obituary for January 30
Benjamin “Benny” Rivera, 57, of Kohala died Jan. 3 at home. Born in Kohala, he was a former state parks caretaker, former kitchen utility/groundskeeper for Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, skilled mechanic, hunter and fisherman. Celebration of life 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 18, at Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Hailama-Ana Rivera of Kohala; daughter, Melissa (Carlo Fudolig) Sugata of Las Vegas; sons, Conrad Rivera, Dayton Rivera and Dwight (Cherrylynn) Rivera of Kohala; hanai daughter, Ronalyn (Jordan “Jr.” Alejandro) Cazimero Alejandro of Kohala; brothers, George (Susan) Oliva of Waikoloa, Antonio (Della) Rivera Jr. and Franklin Rivera of Kohala, James “Jimmy” (Sheila) Oliva of Florida; sister, Brenda Cazimero of Kohala; 12 grandchildren; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.