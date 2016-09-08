Obituaries for September 8

Raymond R. Bustamonte, 67, of Papaaloa died Aug. 31. Born in California, he was a decorated U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran. Funeral services in California at a later date. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by wife, of Papaaloa; two sons of California; a brother and sister of California; four grandsons. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Stephanie “Pualani” Rachael Gillespie, 66, of Kealakekua died Sept. 3 at Kona Community Hospital. She was born in Ventura, Calif. Service info to be announced at a later date. Survived by friends. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Rosaline Mae Gonsalves, 71, of Hilo died Aug. 9 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, she was a homemaker. Celebration of life to be held. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by sons, Jason (Diane) Rabago of Honolulu and Charles Gonsalves II of Hilo; daughters, Zarmain “Zee” Rabago of Honolulu, Velvet (Kelly) Gonsalves-Nases of Ookala and Kimberly (Zackery) Gonsalves-Higa of Hilo; brothers, Reg (Aireen) Padilla of Union City, Calif., and Glenn Padilla of Waipahu, Oahu; sister, Trudy (Steve) Cambra of Elk Grove, Calif.; sister-in-law, Lita (the late Leroy) Padilla of Wahiawa, Oahu; 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.