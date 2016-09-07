Obituaries for September 7

Diana Christine Kihara, 40, of Kailua-Kona died Aug. 22 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, she was a food demonstrator for several retail stores, driver for Jack’s Tours and agent for Dollar Rent-A-Car. Private services. Survived by husband, Nathan Kihara of Kailua-Kona; daughters, Celeste (Kapua Keanaaina) Gouveia and Chelsea Gouveia of Kailua-Kona; stepson, Kevin Kihara of Minnesota; stepdaughter, Kayla Kihara of Kailua-Kona; grandmother, Ruth Roberts of Houston; brothers, Kawika (Kapua) Abreu-Urick and Ikaika Williams of Hilo; hanai sister, Kahi Fahifalepapalangi of Tallahassee, Fla.; four grandchildren; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

David Gene McMurry, 71, of Fresno, Calif., died Aug. 31 in Waikoloa. Born in Burlington, Iowa, he was a construction worker and U.S. Navy veteran. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at People’s Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno. Condolence letters to: Law Offices of Nathan D. McMurry, 8050 N. Palm Ave., Ste. 300, Fresno, CA 93730. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by sons, Nathan (Gina) McMurry of Fresno and Leif McMurry of Australia; daughters, Christy (Thomas) Buehlmann of Australia, Melissa McMurry of Newberg, Ore., Summer (Jay) Whatley, Asha McMurry and Leah McMurry of Australia; brother, Robert (Thelma) McMurry of Fresno; sister, Glenda McPherson of Oregon; 11 grandchildren; Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Joyce Kazue Shimizu, 63, of Kapaau died Sept. 5 at Kohala Hospital. Born in North Kohala, she was a homemaker. Service held. No koden (monetary gifts). Survived by brothers, Harry Shimizu of Kapaau and Mark Shimizu of Waimea; sisters, Sue Shimizu of Kapaau and Joanne (Frank) Agdeppa of Kailua-Kona; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Ashley Malia Lynn Szewerda, 21, of Mountain View died Aug. 16 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, she was a former sales associate for Icing by Claire’s and a University of Hawaii at Hilo student. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Casual attire. Survived by parents, James Szewerda of Mountain View and Lea Dela Cruz and Rob Segobia of Keaau; brothers, Ashton Szewerda and Aidenn Segobia of Keaau; sister, Aleana Segobia of Keaau; stepbrothers, Iren Segobia, Christopher Segobia, Roberto Segobia Jr. and Issac Segobia of Hilo; grandparents, Andres and Carlina Dela Cruz of Naalehu, Alexander and Marion Kost of Waikoloa and Eleanor Segobia of Hilo; great-grandmother, Norberta Jara of Naalehu; aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.