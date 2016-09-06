Obituaries for September 6

Bryson Kanamu Evangelista-Samson, 22, of Hilo died Aug. 23 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was a former pool and beach attendant for Ocean Sports and member of New Hope-Hilo. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 10) at New Hope-Hilo, 840 Kupulau Rd. Celebration of life at 10 a.m. Scattering of ashes at 2 p.m. at James Kealoha Beach Park, also known as Four-Mile beach. Casual attire; flowers welcome. Survived by parents, Davlyn Samson of Hilo and Ben and Sonja Evangelista of Honolulu; stepfather, Mark Cabral of Puna; brothers, Dustin Samson of Hilo, Austin Evangelista, Ashton Evangelista and Tristan Evangelista of Honolulu; sisters, Tatyana Cabral-Samson, Tania Cabral-Samson and Tiade Cabral-Samson of Hilo; grandparents, Joanne and John De Leon and Sandra Smith of Mountain View; an aunt, three uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

June Eve Dayoan Gomes, 48, of Mountain View died Aug. 31 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Honolulu, she was a former personal banker for Central Pacific Bank, Hilo branch. No services. Survived by husband, Eliot Gomes Sr. of Mountain View; sons, Moses (Izumi) Randles of Honolulu, Eliot “EJ” Gomes Jr. of Hilo and Daeton Gomes of Mountain View; daughters, Tricia Holi of Hilo, Tabitha (Tevita) Alone of Alaska, Tiffany Gollero of Honolulu and Aubrey Gomes of Hilo; parents, Ralph Dayoan of Honolulu and Margaret Randles of Hilo; brothers, Charles Randles Robert Randles and Richard Randles of Hilo, David Randles of Honolulu; sisters, Dionicia Chang of Honolulu and Regina Aganos of Maui; 14 grandchildren; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

The late Evelyn Adeline Costa is survived by, among others, brothers, Herbert (Judy) Gomes and Clarence (Sharon) Gomes of Maui. Incomplete and incorrect information was submitted for an obituary published Sunday.