Obituaries for September 4

Irineo Gumayagay Agustin, 77, of Keaau died Aug. 12 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte, the Philippines, he was a papaya farmer. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 10) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Casual attire; no flowers. Service and final committal/ burial in the Philippines at later date. Survived by wife, Tomasa Agustin of Keaau; daughter, Vilma (Gilbert) Padamada of Keaau; daughter- in-law, Annaliza Agustin of Keaau; sisters, Victoria Cristobal and Faustina Agustin of the Philippines; seven grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Lucas Makani DeRego, 18, of Glenwood died Aug. 27 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was a University of Hawaii at Hilo student, Kamehameha Schools Hawaii-Class of 2016 alumnus and member of Saint Theresa Parish. Memorial service 4 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7) at Kamehameha Schools-Hawaii Campus William Charles Lunalilo Center. Visitation 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 8) at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Urn committal service 9 a.m. Friday (Sept. 9) at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2. Casual attire. Survived by parents, Joseph and Nancy DeRego of Glenwood; siblings, Maggie DeRego, Teddy DeRego and Marybeth DeRego of Glenwood; grandparents, Ivy DeRego of Port Orchard, Wash., Pamela and Michael Aqui of Kailua, Oahu, Theodore and Stephanie Pochinski of Nuuanu, Oahu; uncles, aunts and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Evelyn Adeline Costa, 90, of Hilo died Aug. 21 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Kona, she was a homemaker and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, (Sept. 7) at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hilo. Mass at 10 a.m. Casual attire; flowers welcome. Burial at Homelani Memorial Park, section 7. Survived by son, Eugene Costa of Mountain View; daughter, Diane Martin of Aloha, Ore.; brothers, John Gomes of Hilo, Herbert (Julie) Gomes of Maui and George Gomes of Honomu; sisters, Louise (Merle) Coons of Vancouver, Wash., Mary Alice Hollenbeck of Santa Rosa, Calif., and Frances Wong of North Carolina; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Paul Kaulo Iopa Jr., 71, of Hilo died Aug. 19 at home. Born in Hilo, he was the owner of P & M Trucking, truck driver for the former Hilo Coast Processing Co. and U.S. Navy veteran. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Friday (Sept. 9) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service at 6 p.m. Graveside committal service 9 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 10) at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Mabel Iopa of Hilo; sons, Kaliko (Gina) Iopa and Ivan (Kara) Iopa of Hilo; daughter, Sheri (Nelson) Acob of Hilo; brother, Kenneth (Espi) Iopa of Hilo; sisters, Maile (Louis Ui) Zarko of Honolulu and Paula Kawaauhau of Hilo; four grandchildren; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Sanae Nekonishi, 88, of Hilo died Aug. 19 at Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center. Born in Onomea, she was a retired packer for Suisan and Hilo Hawaiian Jelly, member of Hilo Hooganji Mission, Honomu Henjoji Mission and Kaiwiki Community Association. Services held. Survived by daughters, Lynne Lam and Lillian (Benedict) Wong of Honolulu, Joan (Elroy) Chow of Hilo; brother, Tsutomu (Sueko) Omori of Papaikou; sister, Sachiko Matsuzaki of Papaikou; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Damasa Sajor Salazar, 90, of Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, the Philippines, formerly of Naalehu, died Aug. 24 in Bellevue, Wash. Visitation 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 10) at Naalehu Assembly of God Church. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Naalehu Community Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Salazar home in Naalehu. Survived by daughters, Connie Salazar (Eugene Jr.) Sutin and Nattie Salazar (Gregory) Kuo of Bellevue, Wash.; brother, Delfin (Antoinette) Sajor of Lahaina, Maui; sister, Anita Ramos of Mindanao, the Philippines; three grandchildren. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Howard Randall Tatum, 86, of Marana, Ariz., formerly of Hilo, died July 29 at Casa De La Luz-Kanmar Place hospice. Born in Lone Pine, Calif., he was a retired National Weather Service meteorologist, member of the Parish Council of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Young Men’s Institute Francis Council No. 573, Ancient Order of Foresters Court Mauna Kea No. 8854, Rotary Club of Hilo, former director of Hawaii Island United Way and Hawaii State & Federal Credit Union; former member of Hawaii Island Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and U.S. Navy veteran. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 10) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial service at 10 a.m. Graveside urn committal service 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2. Aloha attire. Survived by wife, Mary Ann Tatum of Marana, Ariz.; son, David (Wendy) Tatum of Mountain View; daughters, Genevieve “Genny” (Israel) Aiona and Barbara (Gary) Kuikahi of Hilo, Laura Rillamas of Keaau, Donna (Monty) Stockstill of Mountain View, Anita (James Hanley) Tatum of Kurtistown and Mona (Breana Milidrum) Tatum of Mountain View; sister, Mary (Roy) Vance of Apple Valley, Calif.; stepdaughter, Michelle (Phil) Barry of Minneapolis; 23 grandchildren, two step grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and three great-great-granddaughters; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.