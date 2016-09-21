Obituaries for September 21

Daryl Eugene Berg, 63, of Ocean View died Sept. 3 at home. Born in Detroit, he was a retired Michigan highway traffic engineer. Services in Michigan at a later date. Survived by mother, Bonnie Berg of Canton, Mich.; brothers, Ken Berg of Michigan and Barry (Kim) Berg of Medford, Ore.; sister, Karen (Michael) Hertz of Michigan; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Albert Raymond Branco, 84, of Honokaa died Sept. 14. Born in Kalopa, he was a retired truck driver and laborer for the state Highways Division and U.S. Army National Guard veteran. Visitation 8-10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 45-5028 Plumeria Road, Honokaa. Memorial services at 10 a.m. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by wife, Beverly Branco of Honokaa; son, Darrel (Stephanie) Branco of Keaau; daughters, Lisa Branco and Sara (Ruben) Avelino of Honokaa; brother, Clarence (Charlotte) Branco of Papaikou; sisters, Virginia Dooley of Oregon, Stella Regidor of Kailua-Kona and Gladys (Russell) Heu of Honolulu; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Haidi Campbell, 73, of Volcano died Aug. 19 at home. Born in Lithuania, she was a retired antique needlework dealer who loved flowers and books, participated in a Volcano writers’ group, and hosted elaborate Christmas parties in the forest. Memorial party in December. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by daughters, Yve (Steven) Hopen-Haynes of Texas and Lori (Ian Mackenzie) Campbell of New York; son, Robert (Cara Enteles) Campbell of New York; sister; Lydia Gunther of New York; companion, David Gnauck of Volcano; five grandchildren. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Nellie Cervantes, 85, of Ocean View died Sept. 13. Born in Los Angeles, she was a homemaker. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by sons, Michael Cervantes of Rowland Heights, Calif., and David Cervantes of Ocean View; daughter, Rebecca Cervantes of Azusa, Calif.; brother, Alex (Maryann) Jiminez of Anderson, S.C.; sisters, Connie (Gene) Calderon of Whittier, Calif., Ruth (Salvador) Esquer of Pico Rivera, Calif., and Hortensia (George) Gurgian of Ontario, Calif.; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Henrietta Pearl Gonsalves, 85, of Hilo died Sept. 14 at home. Born in Honolulu, she was a homemaker and member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Visitation 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 27) at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Eulogy at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2. Casual attire. Survived by daughters, Antoinette Amii of Hilo, Olinda Diana (Jeffrey) De Rego of Honokaa and Verlann (Claude Carvalho) Gonsalves of Pahoa; sons, Don (Francine) Gonsalves Jr. of Hawaiian Paradise Park, Valentine (Betty Tanonaka) Gonsalves of Hilo and Tony (Peggie) Gonsalves of Mountain View; 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Richard Call Johnson, 67, of Kailua-Kona died Sept. 10 at Kona Community Hospital. Born in Tokyo, he was a retired self-employed sound engineer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Services at a later date. Survived by wife, Ellen Harvey of Kailua-Kona; brothers-in-law, Vance (Christie) Harvey of Gettysburg, Pa., and Vernon (Ban) Harvey of Hawaii Island; hanai daughter, Autumn. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Christopher Kalama Kekahuna, 66, of Hilo died Aug. 15 at Hilo Medical Center. He was born in Honolulu. Condolences to: 304 Liko Lehua St., Hilo, HI 96720. Survived by wife, Suzanne Kekahuna of Hilo; daughters, Christine Kekahuna of Hilo and Lisa N. Soares of Puna; sons, Christopher Arruda of Waimea and Lionel Arruda III of Hilo; brother, Vernon Kekahuna of Utah; sisters, Loretta Wroblewski and Laverne S. Rodriquez of Hilo, Helena Jane P. Hogen of Texas, Henrietta V. Kekahuna of Alabama; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; 11 nephews and 10 nieces. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.

Joseph “Uncle Gabby” Richard Lorenzo, 90, of Pahoa died Sept. 11 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Waiohinu, he was a freelance coffee farmer. Private services. Memorial donations to Hospice of Hilo, 1011 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo, HI 96720. Survived by brothers, Arthur (Elizabeth) Lorenzo of Pahoa and Donald (Shirley) Lorenzo of Hilo; caregiver, Liberty Albano of Keaau; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Lorraine “Dolly” “Aunty Dolly” Bernadine Napohaku Pacheco-Garland, 65, of California, formerly of Hilo, died June 16, 2004, in Los Angeles. Born in Hilo, she was a homemaker and U.S. Navy veteran who graduated from St. Joseph’s High School and attended Chaminade University in Honolulu. Urn committal services noon Thursday (Sept. 22) at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2 Columbarium. Survived by sons, Michael Garland and Roland (Jennifer) Dale of Texas; daughter, Sheri (Michael) Shaw; brothers, Elroy (Carol) Pacheco and Roland “Ochi” Pacheco; eight grandchildren and a great-grandson; nieces and nephews.

Irene Fukuchi Sadler, 90, of Patriots Colony in Williamsburg, Va., died Sept. 17. Born in Hilo, she was a bookkeeper and budget analyst for the U.S. Air Force, homemaker, cook and baker, artist, seamstress, gardener. avid golfer and bridge player, 1943 graduate of Hilo High School, member of Williamsburg United Methodist Church and founding member of Wellspring United Methodist Church. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) at Bucktrout Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) at Williamsburg United Methodist Church. Reception to follow in the church social hall. Private interment to follow at Milford Cemetery, Moon, Va. Memorial donations to Patriots Fund, c/o Patriots Colony at Williamsburg, 6000 Patriots Colony Dr., Williamsburg, VA 23188, or Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 500 Jamestown Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences: bucktroutfuneralhome.net. Survived by sons, James H. Sadler of Williamsburg, Thomas R. (Nicole Messier) Sadler of Toano, Va., and John M. (Patrice Papalios Sadler) Sadler of Williamsburg; sister, Betty Hamakawa of Hilo; brothers, Bruce Fukuchi of Honolulu and Frederick “Gen” Fukuchi of Hilo; two grandsons. Arrangements by Bucktrout Funeral Home and Crematory.

Visitation for the late Donald Glen Laa Jr. is 9-11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Orchidland Chapel, with funeral service at 11 a.m. His survivors include, among others, sister-in-law LindaSue Davis of Hanamaulu, Kauai. Incorrect information appeared in an obituary published Monday.