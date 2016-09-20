Obituaries for September 20

Randolph “Moku” Kuhaupio Kahumoku, 54, of Kealia, formerly of Waimanalo, Oahu, died Aug. 24 at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. Born in Honolulu, he was a Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard welder, a U.S. Navy veteran aboard the USS Kitty Hawk and employee of Kona Coffee Villas and Hawaii Modular Space. Oahu visitation 9-10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) at Kaupo Bay, Makapuu, also known as “Baby Makapuu.” Celebration of life service 10 a.m. Hawaii Island service 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Pukaana Church, across from Fujihara Store in Kealia. Casual attire; lei and loose flowers welcome. Survived by mother, Sinclaire M. Kahumoku of Waimanalo; son, Brandin “Ikaika” (Kanani) Kahumoku-Naki of Waimanalo; daughters, Pomai Kahumoku-Naki and Breane K. (Robert) Kahumoku-Naki of Waimanalo; brothers, Daniel (Charmaine) Kahumoku of Mililani, Oahu, Randal Kahumoku of Kealia, Michael (Gale) Kahumoku and Jason (Cassie) Kahumoku of Waimanalo; sisters, Georgette “Joey” (Brad) Hollister of Kawaihae and Cheryl Ann (John) Apao of Hilo; 12 grandchildren. Arrangements by Nuuanu Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Ira Cho Kekaualua Sr., 80, of Hilo died Sept. 2 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was a retired truck driver for the former HT&T Co. and E.C. Trucking, member of Glad Tidings Church, founder, president and head coach of Hui Wa‘a o Waiakea Canoe Club, former president of the Prince David Kawananakoa Civic and Canoe Club and U.S. Army Korean War veteran. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 25) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Graveside committal service noon Monday (Sept. 26) at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Barbara Kamanu Kaheiki Kekaualua of Hilo; sons, Rupert Noah Kekaualua of Kona, Douglas Dean Kekaualua, Ira Cho (Erica) Kekaualua Jr. and Dudley Dru (Marlo) Kekaualua of Hilo, Heath “Hidey” Hudson (Cheyenne) Kekaualua of Maui; daughters, Rowena “Nani” (Peter) Roan of Hilo and Lisa Gail Kekaualua (David) Medeiros of Hilo, Frances “Fanny” Haunani (Bruce) Hashimoto of Kona, Rose “Momi” Kekaualua (Leighton) Leopoldino, Nami Uilani (Robert) Kekaualua and Barbara Kamanu “Manu” Kaheiki (Ryan) Kekaualua of Hilo; brother, Genesis E. “Genny” (Sheila) Kekaualua of Hilo; sisters, Beverly Puanani “ntPua” (Everett) Crumb and Robyne “Dolly” (Nixon) Pacheco of Hilo; brother-in-law, Randall Simeona of Waimanalo, Oahu; sisters-in-law, Evangeline “Honey” Kekaualua of Georgia and Leimomi Kekaualua of Hilo; 53 grandchildren, 79 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Kiyoshi Matsuo, 91, of Hilo, died Aug. 27 at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. Born in Papaaloa, he was a retired aircraft manufacturing inspector for Northrop Grumman, member of Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin and U.S. Army World War II veteran. Services held. No koden (monetary gifts). Survived by wife, Matsue Matsuo of Hilo; sons, Ryan (Shirley) Matsuo of Las Vegas and Lonnie Matsuo of Gardena, Calif.; daughter, Sharon Matsuo of West Los Angeles, Calif.; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Ted Shigemi Osako, 65, of Hilo died Sept. 12 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honokaa, he was retired from Hawaiian Telcom. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Monday (Sept. 26) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial service at 3 p.m. Casual attire. No flowers or koden (monetary gifts). Survived by daughters, Robbi-Anne Liu of Honolulu and Kristilyn (Eric) Carney of Mililani, Oahu; son, Corbert Osako of Alabang, the Philippines; mother, Jane Osako of Honokaa; sister, Gail (Craig) Yamasaka of Pearl City, Oahu; brothers, Gene (Lynne) Osako of Ewa Beach, Oahu, and Tim Osako of Honokaa; four grandchildren; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.