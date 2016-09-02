Obituaries for September 2

Terry Ann Avilla, 67, of Hilo died Aug. 22 at home. She was born in Honolulu. Private services. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by son, Paul (Gena) Avilla of Hilo; daughter, Donelle (Derek) Hong of Kapolei, Oahu; brothers, Davey (Robin Ha‘o-Avilla) Avilla of Kapolei and Bobby Avilla of Kaneohe, Oahu; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Preston Bishop, 61, of Mountain View died Aug. 10 at Hilo Medical Center. No known survivors. If anyone has information about Mr. Bishop, call Dodo Mortuary at 935-5751. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Teresita “Tessie” “Carmen” Reynado Garcia, 71, of Hilo died Aug. 24 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Alaminos, Pangasinan, the Philippines, she was retired from Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp., worked at the former Robert’s Bakery and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ainaola Ward, Mabuhay of Hilo, Big Island Ilocano Club, Pangasinan Club and Waiakea Uka Kumiai. Visitation 5-9 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 8) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation again 9-10 a.m. Friday (Sept. 9) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hilo Stake Center, 1373 Kilauea Ave. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Homelani Memorial Park, Section 7. Casual attire. Survived by son, Anthony Garcia of Abilene, Texas; daughter, Jocelyn Garcia of Hilo; brothers, Simplicio (Emilia) Reynado Jr. of Hilo, Edilberto Reynado and Henry Reynado of the Philippines; sisters, Elena (Alan) Wise of Las Vegas, Juliana (Virgilio) Lopez and Rosalinda Reynado of the Philippines; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Sidney Hashimoto, 80, of Kailua, Oahu, died Aug. 17 at Castle Medical Center in Kailua, Oahu. Born in South Kona, he was a shipfitter at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church and U.S. Army veteran. Visitation 8-9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Honaunau. Mass at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at West Hawaii Veterans Cemetery in Kailua-Kona. Casual attire; flowers welcome. Survived by sons, Sidney Hashimoto of Maui, Eugene (Debbie) Hashimoto of Mililani, Oahu, and Nathan (Lei) Hashimoto of Waimanalo, Oahu; daughters, Laurie Ann (Tony) Martin and Dora (Richard) Largo of Waimanalo and Adrienne (Curtis) Chee of Kailua, Oahu; brothers, Simeon Hashimoto of Ohio, Chris (Virginia) Hashimoto and Arnold Hashimoto of Hookena; sister, Lorraine (Albert) Medeiros of Hookena; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Takumi “Iso” Isotani, 90, of Hilo died Aug. 12 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Onomea, he was a retired assistant boiler operator for the former Hamakua Sugar Co. and U.S. Army Korean War veteran. Services held. No flowers or koden (monetary gifts). Survived by wife, Molly Isotani of Hilo; son, Paul (Debra) Isotani of Hilo; brother, Van Isotani of Honolulu; sister, Lynn (George) Tanaka of Honolulu; a grandson; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Leonard Kuohu Sarajena, 56, of Ewa Beach, Oahu, died Aug. 4 at Hilo Medical Center. He was born in California. Celebration of life at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Nimitz Beach cabana No. 1807 at Barbers Point, Oahu. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by mother Jean Sarajena, of Ewa Beach; brother Jonathan Sarajena of Nevada; sisters, Sharlyn (Ruben) Duropan of Mililani, Oahu, and Sharon Sarajena of Nevada; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.