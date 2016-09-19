Obituaries for September 19

Barbara Ann Hashimoto, 74, of Naalehu died Sept. 13 at Ka‘u Hospital. Born in Kapapala Ranch, she was a homemaker, former secretary for Parker Ranch (Ka‘u Division) and Kawaihae Ranch (Ka‘u Division) and member of Naalehu Assembly of God. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) at River of Life Assembly of God in Pahala. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Casual attire. Survived by husband, Homer Hashimoto of Naalehu; son, Kevin (Connie) Hashimoto of South Point; daughters, Fern (Kip) Albrechtson of Kurtistown and Terri (Guy) De Sa of Pahala; brothers, George Quintal Jr., Richard (Rachel) Johansen and John Quintal of Naalehu; sisters, Maybelle Okinishi of Pahala, Angeline (Gilbert) Cardines, Pearl (Santana) Quintal, Rose Quintal and Pansy (Clyde) Quintal of Hilo, Linda Kailiawa of Pahala, Liz Quintal of Hilo; six grandchildren and a great-grandson; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Mr. Donald Glen Laa Jr., 44, of Keaau died Sept. 3 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honolulu, he was a fuel truck driver for Aloha Petroleum, member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Waikahe Ward and coach for the Puna Panthers Pop Warner football team. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Orchidland Chapel. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Alae Cemetery, Mormon section. Casual attire; flowers welcome. Survived by wife, Claudine “Dini” Lagadon Laa of Hawaiian Paradise Park; sons, Elson Kainalu Lagadon Laa and Iokepa Mauari‘i Laa of Hawaiian Paradise Park; daughters, Charity Ka‘iulani Laa and Kelsi Nohelani Laa of Hawaiian Paradise Park; parents, Donald Sr. and Carole Laa of Mountain View; father-in-law, Abraham Lagadon of Hawaiian Beaches; brothers, Richard Camacho of Vacaville, Calif., and Randall (Heather) Oreta of Mountain View; brother-in-law, Jason (Malissa) Lagadon of Hawaiian Paradise Park; sisters, Sheldyn “Dolly” Kahele Camacho of Milolii, Renee (Mark Sr.) Olivera of Mountain View and Roxanne (Bernie Sr.) Llanes of Holualoa; sisters-in-law, LindaSue David of Hanamaulu, Kauai, and Nadia Lagadon of Hawaiian Beaches; uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Tsuruko Mabuni, 102, of Hilo, formerly of Pepeekeo, died July 16 at Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center. Born in Waiakea, Hilo, she was a retired independent sugar cane grower and member of Hilo Hooganji Mission. Services held. No flowers or koden (monetary gifts). Survived by sons, Melvin Mabuni of Kailua-Kona, George (Ellen) Mabuni of Los Angeles, Raymond (Mildred) Mabuni of Honolulu and Earl (Ellen) Mabuni of Hilo; daughter, Gail M. (Jack) Fujii of Hilo; brothers, Kenneth Urasaki and Seizun (Sandra) Urasaki of Los Angeles, Masato Urasaki of Hilo; sister, Kikue Yagi of Hilo; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Cary Hisashi Tahara, 45, of Keaau died Sept. 4 at home. Born in Hilo, he was an adult supervisor at Waiakea Elementary School, 1988 Waiakea High School graduate and member of Andrews Athletic Association. Visitation 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of life service at 5 p.m. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Glenda Tahara of Keaau; sons, Zachary Tahara and Zayne Tahara of Keaau; parents, Lance and Judy Tahara of Mountain View; brother, Mark Tahara of Ainaloa; sisters-in-law, Karen (George) Shinsato of New York and Charlene Kaio of Honolulu; brothers-in-law, James (Kathleen) Kaio, Douglas (Betty) Kamakani and Colbert Kaio of Honolulu; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Willa Rosa Wiese, 83, of Hilo died Aug, 27 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in West Virginia she was a retired executive secretary, past-president of the former Hilo Hospital Auxiliary known as the “TV Lady” and former treasurer of the VFW Post 9749 Ladies Auxiliary. Visitation 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 23) at Ballard Family Mortuary. Celebration of life service at 6:30 p.m. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by daughter, Lloydetta (Solomon) Pakani of Hilo; brother, Harry Marshall of West Virginia; sisters, Shirley Nicholson and Elizabeth Wilson of West Virginia; two grandsons and seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.