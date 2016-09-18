Obituaries for September 18

The Rev. Ichiro Peter Annes, 74, of Mountain View, died Sept. 15 at home. Born in Kosrae, Micronesia, he was a retired security guard and pastor of the United Church of Christ Pohnpei-Hilo. Visitation 5-9 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Service at 6 p.m. Graveside committal service 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) at Alae Cemetery. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Delida; daughter, Gloria; sons, Rob, Icher, Martin, Dwight and Roger; 14 grandchildren and a great-grandson. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Alvin Ekikiela Chong Sr., 83, of Waimea died Sept. 2 at home. Born in Waimea, he was a retired county police captain, co-owner of the former Safeguard Security Services, member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Waimea 2nd Ward, SHOPO, Waimea Hawaiian Homesteaders Association, Kohala Golf Club and U.S. Army veteran during the Korean War. Visitation 8-10:45 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 65 Kapiolani Road, Waimea. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Lorraine “Lani” Olsen-Chong of Waimea; sons, Alvin (Ursula) Chong Jr. of Waimea, Robson (Julie) Chong of Fredericksburg, Va., Curtis (Raene) Chong of Honokaa, David (Nancy) Chong and Quintin (Teri) Chong of Waimea; daughter, Emrie (Evan) Moniz of Pahoa; stepdaughters, Shannon (Wayne Souza) Berdon of Honokaa, Eleu (John) Wills, Monica (Hugh, Jr.) Hurley and Kalae (Kelly) Kawamura of Waimea; stepson, Ikaika (Lisa) Olsen of Phoenix; sisters, Daisy Ikeuchi and Irene Kaneo of Honokaa, Winona Tanaka of Hilo, Roseline Ho of Papakolea, Oahu, Evelyn (Merle) Martin of Ocean View; 55 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren; an uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Takashi “Taka” Domingo, 79, of Kapulena, Honokaa, died Aug. 29 at home. Born in Haina, he was the owner of Taka Domingo Electric, a retired former Hawaii County councilman for 20 years, Hamakua Sugar Co. employee, Hawaii Army National Guard veteran, volunteer for numerous community organizations and boards, and member and past bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Honokaa Ward. Visitation 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Honokaa Ward. Funeral service at noon. Burial to follow at Kukuihaele County Cemetery. Survived by son, Doyle (Michelle) Domingo of Waimea; daughters, Leslie (Ken) Quiocho of Kapulena and Kimberly (Reggie) Ignacio of Waimea; brothers, Edward “Yuki” (Brenda) Domingo of Utica, Ohio, Mel “Sada” (Jaeliene) Domingo of Bradbury, Calif., and Russell (Charlene) Rodriguez of Kukuihaele; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Rosalina Castillo Duyao, 87, of Keaau died Sept. 7 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born on Kauai, she was a packer for Puna Papaya Co. and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation again 8-10 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass at 10 a.m. Casual attire; flowers welcome. Burial to follow at Homelani Memorial Park, Ilima section. Survived by son, Marcio Duyao and John (Andrea) Duyao of Keaau; daughters, Editha (Remegio) Desamito and Nora Duyao of Keaau; brothers, Santiago (Consolacion) de Leon of Keaau and Rodolfo (Sopronia) de Leon of the Philippines; sisters-in-law, Marcelina Esteban of Honolulu and Herminia de Leon of Hilo; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a cousin. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Robin Tsugio Matsushita, 61, of Hilo died Aug. 31 at home. Born in Laupahoehoe, he was a retired customer service agent for Aloha Airlines, formerly employed at Aloha Air Cargo and member of Papaaloa Hongwanji Mission. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 23) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial service at 5 p.m. Casual attire; no flowers. Survived by wife, Colleen Matsushita of Hilo; daughters, Randilee (Ryan) Matsuda of Ewa Beach, Oahu, and Cecily Okimura of Henderson, Nev.; brothers, Glenn (Darlene) Matsushita of Paauilo and Aaron (Diana) Matsushita of Kona; sister, Claire (Leonard) Midallia of Laupahoehoe; a granddaughter; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Ray Yuki Matsuyama, 56, of Keaau died Aug. 5 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was an activities coordinator at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home and owner of the former Matsuyama Roofing &Co. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Casual attire. Survived by companion, Brian Lesher of Keaau; brother, Ricky Matsuyama of Reno, Nev.; two nieces, a nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.