Obituaries for September 17

Franklin Peters Amaral Jr., 55, of Honolulu died Aug. 30 in Honolulu. Born in Hilo, he was a sheet metal worker and member of Hawaii Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 293. Services held. Online condolences: hawaiianmemorialparkmortuary.com. Survived by daughters, Jade and Jasmine Amaral; parents, Franklin Amaral Sr. and Winona Amaral; sister, Melody Parong. Arrangements by Hawaiian Memorial Park Mortuary.

Rhonda Terry Broad, 61, of Hilo died Sept. 3 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honolulu, she was a homeless outreach advocate. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Glad Tidings Church. Scattering of ashes Saturday, Oct. 8, at Leleiwi Beach Park. Casual attire. Survived by son, Joseph Broad of Hilo; daughter, Ruth-Ann Hayes of Hilo; brothers, Ernest Broad of Hilo and James “Kimo” Broad of Honolulu; sister, Susannah Broad of Hilo; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Milton Hagiwara, 67, of Honokaa died Aug. 25 at home. Born in Honokaa, he was a retired Realtor. Services held. No flowers or koden (monetary gifts). Survived by brothers, Leslie Hagiwara of Puako and Clifford Hagiwara of Hilo; sister, Annette Hagiwara of Honokaa; uncles, aunts and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Toshiaki “Buff” Hayashida, 90, of Hilo died Sept. 6 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Laupahoehoe, he was a retired county police captain, U.S. Army World War II veteran, onetime Hilo High School Vikings basketball and track athlete and member of Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin. Services held. No flowers or koden (monetary gifts). Survived by wife, Dora Hayashida of Hilo; son, Jon (Karen) Hayashida of Hilo; daughter, DeeJay (Bradley) Driver of Denver; sister, Nora Maeda of Honolulu; four grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Errol Edward Kaufman, 73, of Volcano died Sept. 9 at home. Born in Lansing, Mich., he was an information technology technician. Private services. Survived by wife, Karen Kaufman of Volcano. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Dorothy Sueko Kumano, 92, of Keaau died Sept. 2 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Kapulena, she was a retired licensed practical nurse from Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific in Honolulu and member of Puna Hongwanji Buddhist Temple and Keaau Village Community Association. Services held. No flowers or koden (monetary gifts). Survived by husband, Thomas Kumano of Keaau; son, Paul (Chris) Kumano of Kaneohe, Oahu; sister, Doris Silva of Honolulu; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Cary Hisashi Tahara, 45, of Keaau died Sept. 4 at home. Born in Hilo, he was an adult supervisor at Waiakea Elementary School, 1998 Waiakea High School graduate and member of Andrews Athletic Association. Visitation 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of life service at 5 p.m. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Glenda Tahara of Keaau; sons, Zachary Tahara and Zayne Tahara of Keaau; parents, Lance and Judy Tahara of Mountain View; brother, Mark Tahara of Ainaloa; sisters-in-law, Karen (George) Shinsato of New York and Charlene Kaio of Honolulu; brothers-in-law, James (Kathleen) Kaio, Douglas (Betty) Kamakani and Colbert Kaio of Honolulu; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Valentine Kihapiilani Taka, 86, of Hilo died Sept. 7 at home. Born in Hilo, he was a retired engineering inspector and surveyor for the county and member of Fukuoka Ken Club. Visitation 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) at Hilo Seventh-day Adventist Church. Wake service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation again 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the church. Funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Homelani Memorial Park. Casual attire. Survived by daughter, Valerie (Mark) Oskins of Kailua-Kona; sons, Wayne Taka of Hilo and Theodore (Donna) Taka of Port Byron, Ill.; brothers, Samuel (Sylvia) Taka and Daniel (Charlotte) Taka of Hilo; sister, Victoria (Vernon) Chan of California; sisters-in-law, Eloise Farr of Hilo and Ivy DeRego of Port Orchard, Wash.; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Michelle Ann West, 61, of Waikoloa died Sept. 11 at North Hawaii Community Hospital. Born in Kansas City, Kan., she was a teacher and an intuitive. Private service. Survived by husband, Michael Houser of Waikoloa; sisters, Diana West of Colorado and Cindy West of Kansas; a niece, a nephew and friends. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

The late Brysson Howard Lorenzo is survived by, among others, sister, Angela (Shane) Waltjen of Las Vegas. Her name wasn’t included in an obituary published Thursday.