Obituaries for September 15

Donald David Andrade, 82, of Hilo died Sept. 6 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was a retired plant worker for the former Excelsior Dairy. No services. Survived by brother, Clarence (Ruth) Andrade Jr. of Hilo. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Louis Angel Blanco, 71, of Hawaiian Acres died July 6. He was a retired gardener, environmentalist and drummed on Sundays as Kehena Beach. Celebration of life and memorial gathering 3 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 18) at pavilion adjacent to tea house in Liluokalani Park and Gardens in Hilo. Survived by brother, Omar Blanco; sister, Adèle Amadieu; friends.

Breanna Angel Kapuokalani Fujimoto, 20, died Sept. 4. Born in Kealakekua, she was a hostess at Hilton Waikoloa Village. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona. Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass at 7 p.m. Celebration of life luncheon noon Saturday, Oct. 1, on Aheahea Way in Kailua-Kona. Donations for medical expenses to Friends of Breanna Fujimoto at First Hawaiian Bank. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by parents, Curtis Kahuilanimaumau (Raene) Chong of Honokaa and Edwina VKC Fujimoto of Kailua-Kona, maternal grandparents, Edwin and Marjorie Fujimoto of Kealakekua; brothers, Kulike (Laurra) Chong and Taich (La‘i) Chong of Kamuela, Shane Fujimoto of Kealakekua, Gilbert K.(Kaolu Palakiko) Loando Jr. and Kaleomana‘o (Shanelle Colon) Loando of Kailua-Kona; sisters, Christy (Wyatt) Nahale of Kailua-Kona and Angela (Andrew Taketa) Loando of Kealakekua, Nikki (Brandon Kepano) Chong of Waimea and Precious (Bronson Long) Chong of Kealakekua; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrabgements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Edwin M. “Ed” Hamada, 79, of San Jose, Calif., formerly of Hilo, died Sept. 1. He was born in Hilo. No services. No flowers or koden (monetary gifts). Survived by wife, Elaine; sisters, Kathleen Yanaga and June Cole; sister-in-law, Barbara (Donald) Okahara.

Toshiaki “Buff” Hayashida, 90, of Hilo died Sept. 6 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Laupahoehoe, he was a retired county fire captain, U.S. Army World War II veteran, onetime Hilo High School Vikings basketball and track athlete and member of Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin. Services held. No flowers or koden (monetary gifts). Survived by wife, Dora Hayashida of Hilo; son, Jon (Karen) Hayashida of Hilo; daughter, DeeJay (Bradley) Driver of Denver; sister, Nora Maeda of Honolulu; four grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Shizuko Okimoto Kabei, 94, of Kealakekua died Aug. 9 at Kona Community Hospital. Born in Hilo, she was a retired school secretary and member of Akitsu Gumi and Yamaguchi Kenjin Kai. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Daifukuji Soto Mission in Honalo. Memorial service at 3 p.m. Casual attire. Survived by sons, Irving Kabei of Kealakekua and Dale (Gretchen Watson-Kabei) Kabei of Keopu; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Isaac Kekaulike “Buddy” Kamoku Jr., 62, of Hilo died Sept. 7. He was a county lifeguard, police officer and fire rescue specialist, athlete and waterman until an auto accident resulted in quadriplegia at age 29. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of life at 6 p.m. Casual attire. Survived by sisters, Laura “Lala” Kamoku, Mary “Tita” Clarke, Patricia “Pattie” Ioane and Coralee “Cori” Kamoku; brothers, Edward “Eddie” Kamoku, Bill “Budu” Kamoku and Harold “Bro” Kamoku; best bud, David “Maj” Minor; constant companion, “Jenny”; nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Brysson Howard Lorenzo, 61, of Ka‘u, died Aug. 29 at Kona Community Hospital. Born in Ka‘u, he was a truck driver. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Naalehu Clubhouse. Service at 11:30 a.m. Luncheon to follow. For info, call 557-0701. Survived by daughter, Chelsie (Kame) Simmons-Kauhi of Kailua-Kona; son BJ Lorenzo of Ka‘u; sisters, Sheryl (Lawrence) Pakaki of Honolulu, Daphne (Mario) Hooper of Holualoa and Dellowyn Schultz of South Point; brother, Kelly Lorenzo of Ka‘u; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Manuel Harold Medeiros, 77, of Captain Cook died Sept. 9 at Kona Community Hospital. Born in Pahoehoe, he was a cowboy for James Stewart Ranch, owner of MM Farm and Medeiros Piggery, meat cutter, fisherman and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona. Mass at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at West Hawaii Veterans Cemetery. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Fay Medeiros of Captain Cook; daughter, Tammy (Ward) Dotton of Hilo; sons, Kyle (Shawn) Medeiros of Captain Cook, Korey (Susan) Medeiros of Hilo and Kelly (Tricia) Medeiros of Kailua-Kona; stepdaughters, Jana (Chad) Lindsey of Kaneohe, Oahu, and Rona (Scott) Schmidt of Aurora, Colo.; stepsons, Addyson (Jossette) Lai of Honolulu and Devin (Q) Lai of Seattle; brother, Albert (Lorraine) Medeiros of Captain Cook; sister, Mary Jumalon of Honolulu; 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Frank “Junior” Rivera Torres, 78, of Mountain View died Sept. 9 at home. Born in Hilo, he was a Baldwin Piano warehouse supervisor in Honolulu. No services. Online condolences: www.homelanimemorialpark.com. Survived by wife, Debra Torres of Mountain View; son, Frank (Clarissa) Torres of Waimea; daughter, Georgianne (Ron) Wilcox of Kansas; stepson Harlen (Roxanne) Torres of Hilo; stepdaughter, Cherish Torres of Hilo; sister, Frances (Albert) Gouveia of Hilo; grandchildren and greatgrandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arrangements by Homelani Cremation Services.