Obituaries for September 14

Olga Leinaala Ah Sing, 71, of Mountain View died Aug. 20 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honolulu, she was a retired operating engineer for Pan Pacific, Bitumul Paving, Oahu Construction and Delta Construction and member of Keaau Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Visitation 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 18) at Mililani Mortuary, Makai Chapel, Waipio, Oahu. Memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Casual attire. Survived by son, Eddie Ah Sing; daughter, Charmaine (Dan Dole) Ah Sing-Dole; sister, Nona Gouveia; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Irene Wainani DeBina, 73, of Napoopoo died Aug. 28 at Kona Community Hospital. Born in Kealakekua, she was a greeter for The Club at Hokulia and former Napoopoo Bay lunch wagon owner. Visitation 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Thy Word Ministries Kona Faith Center in Captain Cook. Service at 10 a.m. Refreshments to follow. Condolences to the family at P.O. Box 2059, Kealakekua, HI 96750. Survived by husband, Frank DeBina of Napoopoo; sons, Frank (Alayna) DeBina and Leslie DeBina of Napoopoo, Chris (Summer) DeBina of Kailua-Kona; sister, Joanna Gaspar of Captain Cook; brothers, Henry (Irene) Leslie III of Captain Cook, Butchy (Nancy) Leslie of Honolulu, Charles (Betty) Leslie and Gordon Leslie of Napoopoo; stepson, Chu Chu Kahoonei of Honolulu; stepdaughter, Jolayne Kahoonei of Honolulu; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and hanai children. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Lily Yuriko Inouye, 93, of Hilo died Sept. 7 at Legacy Hilo Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Honolulu, she was a member of Church of the Holy Cross, Zonta Club of Hilo, Y’s Men and Women’s Club, Hawaii Shima Kumamoto Doshi Kai, Club Wednesday golf club and numerous civic and nonprofit organizations. Visitation 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) at Church of the Holy Cross, 440 W. Lanikaula St. Celebration of life service at 5 p.m. Casual attire; no koden (monetary gifts). Survived by sons, Gordon (Mieke) Inouye of Papaikou, Vernon (Lorraine) Inouye and Grayson Inouye of Hilo; daughter, Adrianne “Ami” Lamson of Hilo; sister-in-law, Louise Hongo of Gardena, Calif.; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.