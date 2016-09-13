Obituaries for September 13

Dixie Darlene DeSomer, 71, of Pahoa died Sept. 7 at home. She was born in California. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by daughters, Tory DeSomer of Nanawale Estates and Randi DeSomer of Pahoa; brothers, Kenny (Coleen) Burhus and Randy Burhus of Oregon; sisters, Lori (Tom) Whiteford and Leanne McNerney-Lail of Oregon; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; an aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Joycelyn Mary Catalina Iokelani LaFarga, 52, of Laupahoehoe died Aug. 10 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Hilo, she was a unit secretary for North Hawaii Community Hospital. Celebration of life noon Saturday (Sept. 17) at Laupahoehoe Point Gym. Casual attire; flowers and lei welcome. Survived by husband, Artie LaFarga of Laupahoehoe; daughter, Kayla LaFarga of Laupahoehoe; son, Andrew (Karla) LaFarga of Laupahoehoe; father, Adam Cabral of Kapehu; brothers, Adam Wayne Cabral of Wainaku, Neil (Michele) Cabral of Papaaloa and Danny (Danielle) Cabral of Hilo; hanai daughter, Nicole (Brandon) Chong of Waimea; hanai son, John (Karina) Diekmann of Torrance, Calif.; one granddaughter and seven hanai grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Ernest “Duke” Kalani Lum Sr., 63, of Pahoa died Sept. 8 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honolulu, he was a self-employed “Duke of all trades.” Call Maylani at 557-2482 for celebration of life service information. Survived by wife, Janet Lum of Pahoa; sons, Ernest K. (Deborah) Lum Jr. of Keaau, Eli (Lydia) David and Elvis (Daelyn) Lum of Hilo, Elton (Miki) Lum of Pahoa, Elisha (Leiana) Lum of Hilo; daughters, Maylani (George) Kaheiki Jr., Madonna (Doug) Hoomanawanui and Maryleeann (Josiah Talbert) Lum of Pahoa; mother, Adeline K. Lum of Kalihi, Oahu; sisters, Alberta Lono and Aileen (William) Sarcedo of Honolulu, Ava Mae Kin-Choy of Maui, Annette “Lehua” Lum of Honolulu; 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.