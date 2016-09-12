Obituaries for September 12
Angeline Kuuleilani Among-Galuteria, 91, of Waimea died July 14 at home. Born in Honolulu, she was a retired housing project manager. Celebration of life 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 17) at Hawaiian Memorial Park Mortuary Chapel in Kaneohe, Oahu. Private memorial service to follow. Casual attire; no flowers. Survived by sons, Charles Reed (Carol) Among of Honolulu, Michael Among of Waimea and Brickwood (Lehua) Galuteria of Oahu; four grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
Marcela Cacho Bilog, 92, of Naalehu died Aug. 23 at The Queen’s Medical Center West on Oahu. Born in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, the Philippines, she was a picker for MacFarms of Hawaii and member of Naalehu Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation 8-10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 17) at Naalehu Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass at 10 a.m. Casual attire; flowers welcome. Burial at Naalehu Community Cemetery. Survived by husband, Anselmo Bilog of Naalehu; sons, Mar Bilog of Waipahu, Oahu, and Julio (Angel) Bilog of Naalehu; daughters, Emelda Bilog of Naalehu and Melba (Renato) Flores of Waipahu; sister, Leonida Pascua of Seattle; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
Kenneth Charles Bugado Sr., 72 of Ookala died Aug. 15 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honokaa, he was a retired building maintenance worker for the county’s Hoolulu Complex, carpenter for the former Hamakua Sugar Co. and Hamakua Housing Corporation, owner of KB Ranch, hunter and U.S. Army veteran. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 17) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Casual attire; no flowers. Survived by wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Bugado of Ookala; daughter, Michelle (Leroy Jose) Bugado of Ookala; sons, Kenneth (Michele) Bugado Jr. of Laupahoehoe and Brian (Lai Sha) Bugado of Ookala; brothers, Frank Jr. (Judy) Bugado Jr. of Hilo and Phillip (Marlene) Bugado Sr. of Paauilo; seven grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
Shige Namihira, 84, of Keaau died Sept. 1 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Naha, Okinawa, she was a homemaker and member of Puna Hongwanji Mission Kyodan, Buddhist Women’s Association and Hui Okinawa. Services held. Survived by son, Danny (Kaylyn Imamura) Namihira of Keaau; hanai son, Bruce (Abby) Namihira of Kurtistown; daughter-in-law, Robin Namihira of Aiea, Oahu; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
Robert Shinyei Kina, 85, of Hilo died Aug. 29 at home. Born in Haiku, Maui, he was a retired Waiakea High School custodian, owner of Robert’s Lawnmower Shop, mechanic for Orchid Isle Auto Center, U.S. Army Korean War veteran and member of American Federation of State, County &Municipal Employees (AFSCME) – Local 646, and American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), Hilo Badminton Club, Hui Okinawa and Hilo Kamana Gateball Club. Services held. No flowers or koden (monetary offerings). Survived by wife, Janet Kina of Hilo; son, Wendell Kina of Hilo; daughters, Allison Shiigi and Sandra (Jon) Cabanas of Hilo; sisters, Doris Ebata of Hawaii Kai, Oahu, and Gladys Isobe of Waialua, Oahu; sister-in-law, Elaine Kina of Kahului, Maui; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
