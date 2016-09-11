Obituaries for September 11

Eloise Leialoha Kama, 79, of Hilo died Augf. 28 at Legacy Hilo Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Born in Hilo, she was a retired housekeeping supervisor for Waiakea Villas and the former Travelodge and member of Hale Pule Ke Ola Hou Church. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 15) at New Hope Hilo, 840 Kupulau Road. Funeral service at 6 p.m. Graveside committal service 9 a.m. Friday (Sept. 16) at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2. Casual attire; no flowers. Survived by sons, Charles (Mapu) Kama of Hilo, Randy Kama and Gary (Charmaine) Kama of Murrieta, Calif., Paul (Myrlin) Kama of Aliso Viejo, Calif., and Greg Kama of Hilo; daughter, Tammy (Mike) Potter of Random Lake, Wis.; brothers, Anthony Waiau of Honolulu, Francis (Elizabeth) Waiau of Kona, Clifford “Chucky” Waiau, Kenneth Waiau and William (Janice) Waiau of Hilo; sisters, Wilhelmina “Mina” Kamahele and Geraldine “Geri” (Chuck) Creech of Hilo; son-in-law, Dennis Shea of Clearwater, Fla.; brothers-in-law, John (Pauline) Kama of Indiana, William (Eileen) Kama of Ohio, Archie (Jeannie) Kama of Pahoa and Harold (Sharilyn) Kama of Hilo; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Jolan Kuuleialoha Keahilihau, 63, of Pahoa died July 14 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Honolulu, he was a silk-screen printer for Hawaiian Arts. Celebration of life 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 17) at the Keahilihau home in Pahoa. Casual attire; no flowers. Survived by daughters, Ashley Caraballo of Mountain View and Kuulei Lord of Oahu; stepdaughter, Violet (Kekai) Olsen of Pahoa; mother, Miulan Keahilihau of Pahoa; brothers, Joey Keahilihau and Jason (Monica) Keahilihau of Pahoa; sister, Jewel Mae Keahilihau of California; three grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Natsuko “Judy” Mento, 88, of Paukaa died Aug. 21 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Pepeekeo, she was retired from the former Men’s Shop and a member of Papaikou Hongwanji Mission. Visitation 4-5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 17) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial service at 5 p.m. Casual attire. Survived by son, Keith Mento of Paukaa; daughter-in-law, Nola Mento of Honolulu; brother, Seimasa (Alma) Miyashiro of Honolulu; sisters, Yukie (Roy) Mento of Pepeekeo, Rachel (John) Arakaki, Eleanor (Richard) Shiroma and Amy (Mac) Fukushima of Honolulu; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Herbert “Pachuk” Isamu Morimoto, 76, of Puueopaku died Aug. 25 at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. Born in Hilo, he was a retired electrician for American Electric Co., owner of the former Hilo Sporting Goods, U.S. Army veteran and member of Papaikou Hongwanji Mission, Hilo AJA Bowling League, Asahi Athletic Club and Piihonua Kumiai. Visitation 3:30-5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 16) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial service at 5 p.m. Urn committal service at noon Monday, Sept. 19, at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2 columbarium. Aloha attire; no flowers. Survived by wife, Pat Morimoto of Puueopaku; sons, Sean (Kristy) Sasaki of Honolulu and Troy (Jessica) Morimoto of Las Vegas; sisters, Blanche (Toshio) Goya and Irene Morimoto of Honolulu, Wilma Kawasaka of Hilo; brother-in-law, Edwin Paaluhi of Kalaoa; sisters-in-law, Mary Andreasen of Gridley, Calif., and Elaine Nakatani of Hilo; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary and Hosoi Garden Mortuary.

Naomi Lei Okimoto, 78, of Hilo died Sept. 6 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Los Angeles, she was a retired teacher. Visitation 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday (Sept. 14) at Hilo United Methodist Church. Memorial service at noon. Casual attire; no flowers. Survived by sister, Claire (Francis) Thompson of Los Angeles; cousins, two nephews and a niece. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Irene Taeko Shintani, 73, of California, formerly of Hilo, died Sept. 4 in California. Born in Hilo, she was retired from UPS. Visitation 4-5 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 15) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial service at 5 p.m. Casual attire. Survived by sons, John Nishimoto of Hilo, Duane (Aileen) Nishimoto of Kurtistown and Randy (Jennifer) Kimura of California; brothers, Masaichi (Dorothy) Shintani, Jimmy (Jane) Shintani, Ronald (Janice) Shintani and Glenn Shintani of Honolulu; sisters, Joyce (Wilfred) Itagaki and Violet Yoshida of Honolulu, Janice (Eugene) Koya of Hilo; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.