Obituaries for September 10

Marjorie “Marge” May Brecher, 86, of Kailua-Kona died Sept. 7 at home. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a social worker and senior center director. Services held. Survived by daughter, Ellen Dursema of Arivaca, Ariz.; son, Saul Brecher of Kailua-Kona; three grandsons. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Richard Yun Hook Ching Sr., 82, of Waipahu, Oahu, died Aug. 6. Born in Kainaliu, North Kona, he was a retired Kamehameha Schools mechanic and Hawaii Army National Guard veteran. Visitation 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Nuuanu Memorial Park &Mortuary, 2333 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu. Service 11 a.m. Private inurnment. Casual attire. Survived by daughters, Colleen Pascua of Waipahu and Bernadine Keliikuli of Mountain View; sons, Raymond Ching, Clarence Ching and Francis Ching of Honolulu; Alvin Ching of Minnesota, Roland Ching and Ronald Ching of Honolulu; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Nuuanu Memorial Park &Mortuary.

Nathan Kauahi Lewis, 71, of Honolulu and Hawi died Aug. 13 in Honolulu. Born in Honolulu, he was a retired glazier. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Mahukona Beach Park in North Kohala. Survived by wife, Lana K. Lewis; son, Jory Kuhio Lewis; daughter, Kuulei (Olomana) Lewis of Hilo; stepdaughter and caregiver, Stacey (Duncan) Matthey; daughters-in-law, Michelle Hinano Lewis and Kanoe Lewis of Kohala; brothers, Wendell Lewis and Spangler Lewis of Oahu; sisters, Nalani (Gradon) Kano, Michelle Lewis, Verda ( Joseph) Moana and Charmaigne (Harlen) Kim of Oahu, Renee Logan of Michigan, Liane Humphrey of California; 23 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Nuuanu Memorial Park &Mortuary.

Visitation for the late Shawn Garrett Hughes is at 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Ballard Family Mortuary in Hilo, with service at 11 a.m. That information was omitted from an obituary published Friday.