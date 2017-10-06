Obituaries for October 6

Martin Irvin Dobbe, 58, of Kailua-Kona died Sept. 28 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Hilo, he was a journeyman form carpenter. Private services. Survived by mother, Alberta Cinco Dobbe of Hilo; sisters, Donna Dobbe-Leddy of Dayton, Ohio, and Marsha (Bob) Okajima of Hilo; hanai sister, Linda Dobbe Schuetz of Mundelein, Ill.; a nephew and a niece. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Adriane Kelly, 61, of Waikoloa died Sept. 26 in Nidda/Bad Salzhausen, Germany. Born in Cleveland, she was a Walmart sales associate and member of Annunciation Catholic Church. Visitation 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 10) at Annunciation Catholic Church in Waimea. Funeral Mass at 9:45 a.m. Casual attire; flowers welcome. Survived by husband, Tom Kelly of Waikoloa; mother, Lois Hribar of Prescott, Ariz.; brother, Matt (Rose Riesedel) Slak of Waimea; sister, Lynette (Gary) Nichols of Prescott; three nieces, a nephew, numerous cousins. Arrangements by Hauser Bestattugen Funeral Home, Germany, and Dodo Mortuary.

Tadayuki “Ted” Ogawara, 66, of Pahoa, died Sept. 12 at home. Born in Tokyo, he worked for GSI Creos and loved traveling, cars and driving, science fiction and comedy. Private services held. Survived by wife, Mariko Ogawara; daughters, Mika (Sandor) Toreki and Chika Ogawara; mother, Ayako Ogawara; brother, Hitoshi Ogawara; two granddaughters; aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Masako Okamura, 98, of Hilo, formerly of Laupahoehoe, died Aug. 30 at home. Born in Papaaloa, she was the retired owner of the former Okamura Dress Making Shop and member of Papaaloa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. Private services held. No flowers. Survived by son, Gary Okamura of Laupahoehoe; brother, George (Nellie) Tanaka of California; sisters, Yoshiko Tomiyama of Pepeekeo, Tsuyako Fujitani of Pearl City, Elsie (Jim) Doherty of Florida and Carole (Hardy) Tsutsumi of Hilo; sisters-in-law, Shizue Tanaka of Honolulu and Mabel Tanaka of Hilo; nephews and nieces. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Patricia Ann “Tutu” Windlow, 80, of Ainaloa died Sept. 28 at home. Born in Quitman, Miss., she was a retired animal groomer. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Uncle Robert’s Hale in Kalapana. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by stepmother, Norma “Pree” Brown; sons, Eugene Duvall, Maury Duvall and Glen Byrd; daughters, Patrice Bell, Deidra Nunn and Collette Duvall; brother, Phil Brown; sister Rosemary Zehner; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.

The late Darlene Billena Domingo is survived by, among others, brother Roland “Sonny” Billena of Laupahoehoe and sister Trinidad (Henry “Sonny”) Real of Keaau. Incomplete information was submitted for an obituary published Wednesday.