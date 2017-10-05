Obituaries for October 5

Alberto Fidel Fernandez, 83, of Waimea died Sept. 9 at home. Born in Honokaa, he worked on a tomato farm and was a U.S. Navy veteran. Visitation 8-8:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Waimea. Mass at 9 a.m. Casual attire. Burial at noon at West Hawaii Veterans Cemetery in Kailua-Kona. Survived by wife, Annie V. Fernandez of Waimea; sons, Mark (Bhelle Bautista) Quitog and Marionne (Joanne Soriano) Vitacion of Waimea; daughter, Xyleanne Althea Vitacion of Waimea; sisters, Erlinda F. (Woody) Young of Waimea, Estrella F. Alconcel of the mainland, Precilla F. (Keone) Kaholoa‘a of Hilo; brothers, Carlos F. (Filomena) Fernandez of Hilo, Efren F. (Connie) Fernandez of the mainland, Armando F. (Luz) Fernandez of Hilo, Reno F. (Marina) Fernandez of Honolulu; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Raymond “Ray” Paro, 85, of North Kohala died Aug. 25 at home. Born in North Kohala, he was a retired irrigation supervisor for Waikoloa Village Golf Course, former foreman for Puuhue Ranch and member of Kohala Senior Softball League and Waimea Makule League. Celebration of life 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Kahua Ranch deck. Service at 10 a.m. Casual attire. Survived by daughters, Florine Paro of Hilo, Raynae (Leonard) Pang of Hawi, Jody (Joseph) Reyes Jr. of Ewa Beach, Oahu; daughter-in-law, Cusette Paro of Las Vegas; brother, Ernest (Doreen) Paro of North Kohala; sister, Joan Costa of California; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

The late Darlene Billena Domingo is survived by, among others, Roland “Sonny” Billena of Laupahoehoe. His name wasn’t submitted for an obituary published Wednesday.