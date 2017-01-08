Obituaries for January 8

Donald Bertram Ah Chong Sr., 72, of Keaau died Dec. 17 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Honolulu, he was a retired electrician and nuclear general foreman for Shop 51 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on Oahu, retired electrician for Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, a member of Na Ali‘i and Banyan Bay golf clubs, and a U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division veteran. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 14) at New Hope Hilo Hawaii, 840 Kupulau Road. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Visitation again 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 21) at Bernice Pauahi Bishop Memorial Chapel at Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama on Oahu. Celebration of life at 3:30 p.m. Casual attire; no flowers. Survived by wife, Bernadette Ah Chong of Hilo; sons, Donald “Duke” (Renee) Ah Chong Jr. of Mililani, Oahu, Darren (Sonya) Ah Chong, Derek (Cindy Kaneakua) Ah Chong and Devin Ah Chong of Keaau; brothers, George (Caroline) Ah Chong of Kurtistown, John “Chop” (Myrna) Ah Chong Jr. of Kaneohe, Oahu, and Clifford “Moses” (Debra) Ah Chong of Keaau; sister, Julia (Wayne) Takano of Kaneohe; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Charles “Chuckie” Ahlee Aiona Jr., 67, of Keaau, died Nov. 30, 2016, at home. Born in Olaa, he was a retired nursery worker for Orchids of Hawaii. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Friday (Jan. 13) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Cremation to follow. Casual attire; flowers welcome. Survived by sons, Charles (Kathy Sanchez) Aiona III and Derek Aiona of Keaau, Charles (Lisa) Aiona of Honolulu; daughter, Lilith (Robin) Aiona of Keaau; hanai sons, Alan Orevillo of Keaau and Nathan (Leann) Orevillo of Hilo; hanai daughter, Francine Orevillo of Keaau; hanai mother, Sophie Aiona of Pahoa; brother, Edward (Anna) Aiona of Mountain View; sisters, Ella (Orlando) Manuel of Keaau and Idalyn Isom of Kentucky; hanai sisters, Laverne (Dean) Hess, Judy Aiona and Shawn Aiona of Pahoa; 25 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Clarence Gonsalves Branco, 86, of Papaikou died Jan. 2 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Kalopa, he was a retired game management assistant for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, U.S. Army Korean War veteran and member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Visitation 8-10 a.m. Friday (Jan. 13) at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Papaikou. Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Urn committal to follow at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Charlotte Branco of Papaikou; sons, Wesley Branco of Kurtistown and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Branco of La Quinta, Calif.; daughters, Tammy Branco of Indio, Calif., and Laurie (Conrade) Mercado of Hilo; sisters, Virginia Dooley of Oregon, Gladys “Happy” (Russell) Heu of Oahu and Stella Regidor of Kona; mother-in-law, Elsie Meyer Stevens of Waipunalei; sister-in-law, Beverly Branco of Honokaa; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; an aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Edward “Rodney” Godoy Jr., 51, of Hilo died Jan. 1 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Hilo, he was a handyman. Private services. No flowers. Online condolences: homelanimemorialpark.com. Survived by daughters, Shereen Godoy and Valentina Godoy of Hilo; stepson, Alan (Kiko) Dalao of Hilo; mother, Patricia Pabro of Hilo; brothers, Dean (Alakai) Godoy and Daryl Tamura of Hilo; sisters, Alicia Tamura of Las Vegas and Erica (Keone) Soares of Hilo; stepmother, Renee Godoy of Hilo; five grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Homelani Memorial Park.

Alden Hanale Hai-Kelly, 44, of Hilo died Dec. 20 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was an educational assistant at Waiakea High School, store clerk at Highway X-Press Mini-Mart in Pepeekeo, former manager of Kaumana 7-11, manager at Cinnabon, store clerk at Orchidland Wikiwiki Mart and food prep at Cafe 100. Visitation 8-10 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 14) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel, Memorial service at 10 a.m. Aloha attire. Survived by mother, Winona Ipolani Hai-Kelly (Jordan) Rosado of Kalapana; brother, Grayden (Summer) Hai-Kelly of Kalaoa-Kona; sisters, Katherine Hai-Kelly of Hilo, Lira Hai-Kelly of Las Vegas, Meliah Hai-Kelly and Jaslynn (Excel) Aguinaldo of Hilo; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Helen Kaui Iokia, 70, of Hilo died Dec. 27 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honokaa, she was a homemaker and secretary at the former Borthwick Hawaii Funeral Home. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 15) at Wailoa State Park Pavilion No. 2. Casual attire. Survived by son, Clinton (Ash Mahi) Iokia, daughter, Celeste (Dave Smith) Iokia; hanai daughters, Missy Valentine and Kapuamohala Mahi-Iokia; brother, William (Alethea) Konanui; sisters, Isabelle Gonzales and Myra Auna; brothers-in-laws, Frederick “Noe” Wagner Jr. and Bobby Glover; sisters-in-laws, Bernadette Konanui, Annie Hao, Lillian “Moi” Davis, Nancy Reason, Mapuana Noble, Harriett Saucier, Abbigale Worsham, Rose Alvarico, Teri Hinano Inere and Gloria Wagner; seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Ellen Michiko Oshiro, 77, of Hilo died Dec. 15 at Legacy Hilo Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Born in Hilo, she was a kitchen helper for Hilo Medical Center. Services held. No flowers or koden (monetary gifts). Survived by companion, Kiyoshi Nakagawa of Hilo; sons, Noland Oshiro, Dwayne (Sandra) Oshiro and Brian Oshiro of Hilo; daughter, Robin Iwahashi of Hilo; brothers, Masayuki (Thelma) Mitsuda of Hilo, Kenneth Yoneda of California and Florence Yamada of Honolulu; nine grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Aloha a hui hou gathering for the late Chad “Chad-man” Schuffler is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Richardson Ocean Park. An incorrect time was given in an obituary published Saturday. The Tribune-Herald regrets the error and apologizes to the family.