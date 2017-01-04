Obituaries for January 4
Sadae “Sadie” Taira, 92, of Hilo died Dec. 24 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Hilo, she was retired from Hilo Medical Center and a member of Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin and Piihonua Community Association. Services held. No flowers or koden (monetary gifts). Survived by husband, Kazumasa “Mac” Taira of Hilo; sons, Edwin (Susan) Taira and Harvey Taira of Hilo; daughters, Kathleen (Charles Kuehu) Taira of Honolulu and Jere (Rick) Shimomura of Maui; brothers, Tsutomu “Bullet” (Emiko) Ueno of Hilo and Kenneth (Sue) Ueno of San Diego; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
Ronald Shuichi Yamamoto, 71, of San Diego died Nov. 28 in San Diego. Born in Kurtistown, he was retired from the Hawaii Army National Guard and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. Services held. Survived by daughter, Julie-Ann Yamamoto of San Diego; sister, Ann (Kenneth) Yasutomi of Hilo; brother, Clyde Yamamoto of Las Vegas; a granddaughter and a niece. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
