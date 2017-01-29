Obituaries for January 29

Mitoyo “Ethel” Kamimura, 91, of Mountain View died Jan. 22 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Mountain View, she was a homemaker, retired flower grower, seamstress, member of Puna Hongwanji Mission and various senior bowling leagues. Friends can call 3-4 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 4) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service at 4 p.m. Casual attire. Survived by sons, Russell (Shirley Ann) Kamimura of Mililani, Oahu, Garret (Patricia) Kamimura of Burlington, Wash., David (Joyce) Kamimura of Pearl City, Oahu, Wesley (Jan) Kamimura of Mountain View; sister-in-law, Mary Yamada of Hilo; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Irene Teiko Machida, 89, of Hilo died Dec. 18. Born in Honokaa, she was a real estate agent. Private services held. No koden. Survived by sons, Gregory Kobayashi of Hilo and Noel (Joycelyn) Machida of Pahoa; daughters, Susan (Wilfred) Murakami of Kealakekua and Donna (Tim Nolan) Harris of Honolulu; brothers, Toru (Suzie) Yamamoto of California, James Yamamoto of Honokaa and brother-in-law Richard (Tsuneko) Machida of Ewa Beach, Oahu; sister, Aurleen Kumasaka of Honolulu and sisters-in-law Chizuko Nakamura of Captain Cook, Millie Yamamoto of Las Vegas and Momoe Yamamoto of Honokaa; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Also survived by caregivers Randy and Irene Vidad. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Albert Pagador Sr., 90, of Kapaau died Jan. 15 at home. Born in Hawi, he was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, retired engineer at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, mechanic for the former Kohala Sugar Company and volunteer leader with the Boy Scouts of America, Aloha Council. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 4) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kohala Ward. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Hawi County Cemetery. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Kanani Pagador of Kapaau; sons, Albert Pagador Jr. of Kapaau and Lance (Wendy) Pagador of Kahuku, Oahu; daughters, Joan (John) Cornillez of Kapaau, Diane (Daren) Kuehl of Layton, Utah, and Carol (Steve) Hood of Hawi; sister, Stella (James) Sagucio of Kapaau; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Inc.

Juliet Queja Guerpo Quinlan, 53, of Kamuela died Jan. 10 at home. Born in Sta. Praxedes, Cagayan, the Philippines, she was employed by Hawaii First Federal Credit Union. Private services. Survived by husband, Michael Quinlan of Kamuela; sons, Nathan Quinlan and Sean Quinlan of Kamuela; mother, Felicidad Guerpo of Hilo; sisters, Helen (Dennis) Guerpo-Bright of Las Vegas, Marilyn (Brian) Cabinatan of Honolulu and Ester (Danny) Icalla of Waikoloa; brothers, Romeo Guerpo of the Philippines, Mario Guerpo of Hilo, Hermogenes (Nancy) Guerpo of Riverside, Calif., Danny Guerpo of Kohala and Jaime (Victoria) Guerpo of Mountain View; sisters-in-law, Susan Escobar of Puna and Stacy (Guy) Okano of Puna; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Beth Rochelle Grondin Radl, 47, of Ahualoa died Jan. 22 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Providence, R.I., she was a chef for Healthways II in Waimea, former special events caterer and founder and peer group coordinator for SAFE Waimea Project. Private celebration of life. Condolences to the family can be sent to P.O. Box 1021, Honokaa, HI 96727. For information, call 885-8676. Survived by husband, Joshua Koa Radl; daughters, Sadie Radl, Ella Rose Radl and Tessie Ryann Radl, all of Ahualoa; mother, Karen (Jimmy) Chaisson of Westbrook, Maine; father, Simon (Sharon) Grondin of Biddeford, Maine; brothers, Matthew (Linh) Grondin of Manchester, N.H., Andy (Laura) Grondin of Wells, Maine; hanai sister, Lindsey (Donnie) DeSilva of Montana; numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Margaret “Margi” Pavao Tabura, 79, of Hilo died Jan. 24 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, she was a food and beverage worker for Orchid Isle Hotel; Banyan Golf Course; Hilo Hawaiian Hotel; Black Angus Steak House in San Leandro, Calif., and Don Jose’s Mexican Restaurant in Castro Valley, Calif. She also was a U.S. Army veteran. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 2) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial service at 10 a.m. Inurnment to follow at noon at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2 Columbarium. Casual attire. Survived by husband, Stanley “Juni” Tabura of Hilo; sons, William, Allan (Carol), Milford (Olga) and David Tabura; daughters, Francine, Robin, Momi (Ronald) and Glenda Tabura; sister, Dolores Pavao of Florida; 22 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Elsie Yone Tanaka, 95, of Hilo died Jan. 12 at home. Born in Naalehu, she was retired from the former Hawaiian Heart Company and a member of Tenrikyo Hilo Church and Waiakea Uka Bible Church. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Friday (Feb. 3) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Casual attire. No koden (monetary gifts). No flowers. Survived by sons, Elton Tanaka of Honolulu and Alvin Tanaka of Hilo; daughters, Karen Tanabe and Lisa (David) Takahashi of Hilo; sisters, Nancy Ogawa of Hilo, Betty (Fred) Ito of Honolulu and Amy Yamamoto of Hilo; brother-in-law, Saburo Tanaka of Chicago; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Richard B. Topenio, 42, of Kailua-Kona died Jan. 21. Born in the Philippines, he was a landscaper foreman for Resort Management Group. Services held at family home today (Jan. 29). Survived by wife, Cynthia; daughters, Alliah and Arcy Topenio of Kailua-Kona; mother, Zoraida Topenio of Kailua-Kona; brothers, Robert (Chikako) Topenio of Honolulu and Renier Joe (Kimberly) Topenio of the Philippines; sisters, Jenny Topenio and Maria Catherine (June) Caramol of the Philippines. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Online condolences at www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuaries.