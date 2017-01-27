Obituaries for January 27
Elizabeth Choon Ok Deiter, 84, of Hilo died Jan. 19 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Lanai City, Lanai, she was a retired licensed practical nurse. Private services. Survived by daughters, Diane Kane of Oahu, Terry Bell of Washington and Cheryl Miyose of Hilo; son, Sidney Remiticado of Oahu; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
Stella Jackson, 69, of Kailua-Kona died Jan. 9 at home. Born in Ujelang, Marshall Islands, she was a homemaker. All-night vigil 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Jonithen Jackson’s home on Princess Kaiulani Boulevard in Ocean View. Graveside services and burial 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Naalehu County Cemetery. Casual attire. Survived by sons, Mairino (Maryrose) Myer, Dicencen Nathen and Emil (Rosylie) Edward of Kailua-Kona; daughters, Jerry (Armanij) John of Kailua-Kona, Nari (Emlin) Balos and Kathline (Birino) Kilion of Ocean View, Emilia (Stanner) Willy of Kailua-Kona; brothers, Baliken (Elise) Jackson of Kailua-Kona, Jonithen (Tarke) Jackson of Ocean View and Antonio (Ann) Jackson of Marshall Islands; sister, Merlita (Kanile) Jitiam of Marshall Island; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
Doris Kikue Nozaki, 94, of Kailua-Kona died Jan. 5 at Life Care Center of Kona. Born in Holualoa, she was a homemaker and member of Kaumalumalu Kumiai. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Daifukuji Soto Mission in Honalo. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Casual attire. Survived by daughters, Eileen (John) Yu of Kaneohe, Oahu, and Janice (Ardaven) Ikeda of Kailua-Kona; sisters, Edna Otsuka of Kailua-Kona and Ruby (Kenneth) Nakashima of Honolulu; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
Herman Salema, 78, of Honolulu died Jan. 18 at Kaiser Moanalua Medical Center in Honolulu. Born in Olaa, he was a certified nurse assistant at Leahi Hospital and Lunalilo Home. Private services. Survived by sisters, Katherine (Mel) Hirayama of Hilo, Eleanor Eggleston of Virginia and Shirley Acol of Kurtistown; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Arrangements by Nuuanu Memorial Park &Mortuary.
Peter Randall Villasista, 66, of Honomu died Jan. 14. Born in Honokaa, he was the owner/operator of SBK Trucking and a former Hamakua Sugar Co. employee. Celebration of life noon Saturday, Feb. 11 at Laupahoehoe Point Beach Park large pavilion. Survived by wife, Patricia “Patsy” Villasista of Honomu; sons, Brian (Alison) Villasista Sr. of Pepeekeo and Kris Villasista of Hilo; daughter, Shari Ann Villasista of Las Vegas; brothers, Peter (Frances) Alpiche of Honokaa, Lawrence Villasista of Honolulu and Richard (Susie) Villasista of Honokaa; sisters, Carmen Alpiche of Hilo, Marian Bott Scharf of Illinois, Shirley (Phillip) Villafuerte of Papaaloa and Vernice Gomes of Honolulu; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.
Mona Yoshitaro, 34, of Kealakekua died Jan. 6 in Kealakekua. Born in the Marshall Islands, she worked in restaurant food service. Services at the home today with burial Saturday (Jan. 28) at Naalehu Community Cemetery. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by sons, Edward Skilling of Tucson, Ariz., Kevin Skilling and Phillip Skilling of Ocean View, Daven Yoshitaro of Marshall Islands, A.J. Abner of Kealakekua; daughters, Marciana Skilling of Mount Vernon, Ore.; Mimi Skilling of Ocean View and Jerina Skilling of Marshall Islands; brothers, Taruo (Roseanne) Albious of Kealakekua, Kestaro (Ralynn) Yoshitaro of Tucson and Michael Yoshitaro of Ocean View; sister, Carlina (John Robert) Yoshitaro of Mount Vernon; mother, Maria Abner of Marshall Islands. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.
