Obituaries for January 23
Yukie “Helen” Nagata, 98, of Honolulu died Jan. 2 at Kuakini Medical Center in Honolulu. Services held. Born in Ninole, she was a Survived by son, Norman (Jane) Nagata of Honolulu; daughters, Elaine (Chester) Shim and Sharon (Wallace) Yamada of Honolulu, Judy (Jim) Liao, of Waianae Oahu; brother, Kunio (Helen) Hiramoto of Kailua, Oahu; sisters, Patricia Nishita of Honolulu and Rita Chang of San Jose, Calif.; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Hosoi Garden Mortuary.
Donald Lee Nigro, 70, of Hilo died Jan. 17 at a private care facility in Hilo. Born in Kansas City, Mo., he was a prize-winning former playwright, and an antiques and coin dealer in Hilo for over 25 years. Survived by brother, Anthony S. Nigro; nieces, Sylvia Highsmith and Claudine Nigro-Dotson; 3 grand-nephews. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.
Michael “Mike” John Soares, 60, of Hilo, died Nov.12 at the Hilo Medical Center. He was born in Honolulu. Private services were held. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
Capt. Garry Dean Turner, 55, of Mountain View died Jan. 13, at home. Born in Phoenix, he was a 100-ton licensed boat captain. Private services will be held. Survived by mother, Sharon Turner of Mountain View; brothers, Steve (Jessica) Turner of Mountain View and Jay Grines of La.; sister, Debbie Turner of Tucson, Ariz.; several nieces and nephews; 2 aunts. Online condolences: www.homelanimemorialpark.com
