Obituaries for January 18
Mathew Lilipi‘i Elderts, 80, of Mountain View died Dec. 21 at home. Born in Hilo, he was a retired construction worker. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial at 1 p.m. at Homelani Memorial Park. Casual attire. Survived by sons, Kendall (Jenell) Elderts of Pahoa, Mathew (Cierra) Elderts of Kurtistown; daughters, Renee (Bryan) Young of Waianae, Oahu, Diane Elderts of Pahoa, Corrina (Curtis) Chung of Kailua, Oahu, Delsey (Peni) Talamoa of Mountain View, Norine (Faalata) Satele of Kapolei, Oahu; sister, Eleanor Evangelista of Pahoa; 33 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
Leilani Adelaide Joaquin, 86, of Kailua, Oahu, died Jan. 11 in Ocean View. Born in Honolulu, she was a homemaker. Funeral services 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Borthwick Mortuary on Oahu. Burial to follow at Hawaiian Memorial Park. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by son, John Joaquin of Ocean View; sister, Ethel Richardson of Kahala, Oahu; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.
Lila Jean Keiter, 91, of Kailua-Kona, died Jan. 14. Born in Keyport, Wash., she was an entrepreneur who created two businesses customizing homemade birthday cakes for college students in Philadelphia and later created “Lila’s Originals” hand-painted needlepoint canvasses of Hawaiian designs sold throughout the Hawaiian Islands and Japan, life master of bridge, University of Washington alumna and widow of legendary Hawaii and national sportscaster Les Keiter. Private services held. Survived by sons, Rick (Marion) Keiter of Somas, Calif., Marty (Lynn) Keiter of Kailua-Kona; daughters, Barbara Keiter of Mountain View, Jodi Keiter-Feinstein of Lancaster, Calif., Cindy (Lory Henning) Keiter of New York City; brother, Herbert (Lillian) Hammerslough of Palo Alto, Calif.; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
