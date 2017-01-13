Obituaries for January 13

Marti Lynn Beaudion, 44, of Pahoa died Jan. 2. She was born in California. Services held. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by sons Patrick “Kekoa” Hanato and Jason “Kainoa” (Claira) Hanato of Puna; daughters, Katheleen Kanani Hanato of Puna and Cynthia Lynn Beaudion of Louisiana; brother, Robert Cody (Amy) Collard of Louisiana; sister, Deborah (Ernest) Lum of Puna; two grandchildren; nephews, grandnephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Dorothy Louise Berg, 93, of Kailua-Kona died Jan. 2 at Kona Community Hospital. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the owner of The Gift Box in Kealakekua and Kailua-Kona, former sales clerk for Capwell’s in Oakland, Calif., and J.L. Hudson in Detroit, and a member of Holy Rosary Church. The 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Holy Rosary Church in Kalaoa will be dedicated to her memory. The family requests pink attire. Survived by son, Christian Scott (Arlene Buckles) Berg of Kailua-Kona; friends. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

George “Ben” Bernard Cross, 76, of Kealakekua died Nov. 24 at home. Born in Lytham, England, he was a retired U.S. Navy chief machinist’s mate, former Pearl Harbor Shipyard engineer and Kona International Airport security guard. Celebration of life 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Yano Hall in Captain Cook. Survived by wife, Norita Cross of Kealakekua; son, Sean (Yuuko) Cross of Wahiawa, Oahu; daughter, Kalani (Mario Batangan) Cross of Kailua-Kona; brother, Peter (Robin) Cross of Riverside, Calif.; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Allen Hailey Nance, 86, of Kailua-Kona died Jan. 7 at Life Care Center of Kona. Born in Santa Maria, Calif., he was retired chief of maintenance at Perry Technical Institute and member and PER of Kona Elks Lodge No. 2616. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 14) at Kona Elks Lodge, 74-5596 Pawai Place in Kailua-Kona. Scattering of his ashes to follow with Allen’s famous baby back ribs served at 2 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Please make reservations. Memorial donations to Life Care Center of Kona. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Barbara Nance of Kailua-Kona; sons, Allen (Peggy) Nance Jr., of Renton, Wash., Tom (Rose) Nance of Seattle, Mark Townsend of Billings, Mont., Charles (Stella) Townsend of Gilbert, Ariz., and Charles (Patty) Nance of Alexandria, Va.; daughters, Beth Esslinger of Beaverton, Ore., Lisa (Geoff) Owen of Kirkland, Wash., Julia (Bill) Olson of Maple Valley, Wash., and Mary Beth Nance of Newport Hills, Wash.; 14 grandchildren amd 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

David B. Perbix, 65, of Kohala Ranch died Jan. 3. Born in Minneapolis, he was a retired pilot for Kona Flight Services and Hawaiian Airlines, loved tennis, boating, gardening and collecting vintage cars, especially Jaguars. Memorial service at a later date. Survived by husband, Andy Czajkowski; sister, Lucia (Marty) Thede; brother, Robert Perbix; nieces and nephews.

Barbara Jean Tsubaki-Palacio, 87, of Mountain View died Jan. 9 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Casa Grande, Ariz., she was a retired teacher at Keaukaha Elementary School and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Friends 9-10 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 18) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of life at 10 a.m. Casual attire. Survived by husband, Hal Palacio of Mountain View; daughters, Stephanie (Ivan Mochida) Lee of Hilo, Laura Tsubaki of Las Vegas and Paula (Derek) Vicente-Tsubaki of Keaau; sister-in-law, Nancy Hancock of Casa Grande; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Robert Dale Vaughan Sr., 84, of Keaau died Jan. 7 at Hospice Home Care in Little Rock, Ark.. Born in North Little Rock, Ark., he was a drywall contractor who loved bowling, hunting and fishing. Survived by his wife, Ann, of Keaau; children, Robert Jr. of Little Rock, Gary of Phoenix, Maggie and husband Jeff of Conway, Ark., Stephen and wife, Elizabeth, of Santa Clarita, Calif., and Patricia and husband TJ of Hawaii; brother, Clarence Jr. of Searcy, Ark.; sister, Donas; nieces, nephews, grandchildren great-grandchildren and cousins. Arrangements by Arkansas Cremation.