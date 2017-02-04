Obituaries for February 4

Henry G. Boreliz, 61, of Hilo died Jan. 7. He was born in Hilo. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Glad Tidings Church, 113 Kuawa St. in Hilo. Celebration of life service at 10 a.m. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by wife, Diana Boreliz; sons, Shane (Cat Molina) Boreliz and Henry Gordon (Edeen Asuncion) Acia; daughters, Ashley (Mark Kaai) Boreliz and Christy (Rayce) Kaaua; brothers, Frank Boreliz, Augustine Chavaria and Manuel Chavaria; sisters, Bernice Ongais and Harriet Muntz; eight grandchildren; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Jean Hiroko Ells, 94, of Hilo died Jan. 20. Born in Hilo, she was a teacher at St. Joseph’s Elementary and Hilo Union schools, and member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the first graduating class of University of Hawaii at Hilo. Private services. Memorial donations to Hawaii Island Humane Society, 74-5225 Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, or The Salvation Army Sally Shop, 194 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo, HI 96720. Survived by son, David (Teresa Lynn) Ells of Keaau; daughters, Joanne Seifried Kawamata (Steve Bess) of Waimea, Kathy (Mike) Hasselbring of Hawi and Leona Noni Roberts of Puako; five grandchildren and two great-grandsons; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Robert “Bob” Bruce Wales, 76, of South Kohala died Jan. 17 at home. Born in Chicago, he was the owner of Wales Land Co. and a retired attorney. Celebration of Life at a later date. No flowers. Memorial donations can be made to The Salvation Army of Hawaii or charity of your choice. Survived by wife, Barbara Wales of South Kohala; daughter, Cecy (Martin Cuevas) Wales of Japan; son, Robert (Paula) Wales; two granddaughters. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Kelly Seiso Yamamoto, 101, of Suisun City, Calif., died Jan. 21 at home. Born in Honokaa, he was a heavy equipment operator and minister as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2010 E. Tabor Ave., Fairfield, Calif. Survived by wife, Helen Chiyoko Yamamoto; daughters, Sharon (Stanley) Nakamura, Rochele (Patrick) Tran and Sylvia (Dwight) Chitwood; son, Rodney (Eva) Yamamoto; sisters, Claire Kubota and Geraldine Omori; four grandchildren and a great-grandchild.