Obituaries for December 5

Adeline Cabreira, 97, of Hilo died Nov. 18 at Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center. Born in Hilo, she was a homemaker and member of Hilo Seventh-day Adventist Church and various church organizations. Visitation 5:30-7 p.m. Monday (Dec. 11) at Hilo Seventh-day Adventist Church. Wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation again 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 12) at the church. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Homelani Memorial Park. Casual attire. Survived by son, Norman (Carolyn) Cabreira of Monroe, Wash.; daughters, Charlotte (Daniel) Taka of Hilo, Sandra “Sandy” Cabreira Tabiolo of Hilo, Marsha (Ernest) Valenzuela of Waimea; hanai daughter, Francisca “Chicka” Asuncion of Hilo; 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Charlotte Miller Melrose, 89, of Kealakekua died Nov. 27 at home. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, she was a retired teacher for Seabury Hall on Maui, travel agent, volunteer for Hospice of Kona and VASH, and member of Christ Church Episcopal. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec 14, at Christ Church Episcopal in Kealakekua. No flowers. Memorial donations to Christ Church Episcopal or Hospice of Kona. Survived by son, Kenneth (Maile) Melrose of Kealakekua; daughter, Anne Melrose of Kealakekua; daughters-in-law, Julie Hugo of Hilo, Nutie Keogh-Melrose of Rio Coco, Nicaragua; sister-in-law, Patti Melrose of Lake Oswego, Ore.; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Wayne Hiroji Nakayama, 92, of Hilo died Nov. 21 at home. Born in Kealakekua, he was a retired typesetter for the Chicago Tribune, U.S. Army Korean War veteran and member of Hilo Nichiren Mission and Lower Kawailani Kumiai. Private services held. Scattering of ashes at a later date at West Hawaii Veterans Cemetery’s Memorial Garden. No flowers or koden (monetary gifts). Survived by brother, Allan Nakayama of Hilo; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Leenel Annette Paulos, 50, of Volcano died Nov. 5 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honokaa, she worked at Thai Thai Restaurant, Hale Aloha Bed and Breakfast and Verna’s Drive Inn. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Laupahoehoe Point main pavilion Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Casual attire. Online condolences: www.homelanimemorialpark.com. Survived by sons, Rodney Wilbur Jr. and Royden Wilbur; daughter, Rashae Wilbur; mother, Lillian Elisaga; brother, Destry Paulos; three grandchildren. Arrangements by Homelani Memorial Park and Crematory.

Edward “Butch” Walter Rosehill III, 69, of Hilo, formerly of Everett, Wash., died Oct. 12 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Hilo, he was a retired computer electronics technician who loved billiards and playing and singing Hawaiian music. Celebration of life 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 7) at AJA Veterans Hall, 361 Haihai St. across from Hilo Municipal Golf Course. Casual attire. Survived by brother, Robert (Tana) Rosehill of Hilo; sister, Diane R. Whitney of Hilo; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Rupert Tripp Sr., 81, of Hilo died Nov. 28 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was a retired truck driver for Jas W. Glover Ltd. and the former Hilo Coast Processing Co., Hawaii Army National Guard veteran and member of Malia Puka O Kalani Catholic Church in Keaukaha, Kamehameha Mamalahoe Helu Ekahi Canoe Club, Mikioi Club, Tuesday Night Grabber, Hawaiian Bowling Club and various bowling leagues. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 10) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation again 9-11 a.m. Monday (Dec. 11) at the chapel. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aloha attire. Burial to follow at Homelani Memorial Park, Lehua Section, Survived by daughters, Nalani (Lloyd) Longakit, Bridget “Wela” (Marcia Aki) Tripp, Kuulei (Willie) Garcia and Wendy (Pepe) Waipa of Hilo, Janin (Brian) Iopa of Las Vegas, Darlene (Ben) Casuga of Holualoa; son, Rupert “Bull” (Adele) Tripp Jr. of Volcano; brothers, Robert Tripp Jr. of Hilo, Randy Tripp of Honolulu; brothers-in-law, Randy “Fookie” Chu of Argentina, Albert (Marie) Kelson, William “Ungie” (Faith) Chu Jr., Ronald Chu of Hilo; sister-in-law, Gwen Huston of Hawaiian Paradise Park; 24 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.