Obituaries for December 30

Tammy Kamalani Clara Cho, 53, of Captain Cook died Dec. 10. Born in Kealakekua, she was a homemaker. Visitation 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at OTEC Beach in Kailua-Kona. Service at 10:30 a.m. Food and fellowship to follow. For information, call John Wentworth at 785- 4256. For online directions: http://tinyurl.com/hfq8bfb. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by spouse, Warren Cho Sr.; son, Warren Cho Jr. of South Kona; daughter, Tresa (Brandon) Akao of Riverton, Wyo.; mother, Harriette Wentworth of Tacoma, Wash.; brothers, Moses Wentworth III and John Wentworth of Kailua-Kona and Thomas (Adriana) Pua of Napoopoo; sisters, Leimomi Nastor of Kailua-Kona, Decemberine Mukini of South Kona and Kanani (Jesse) Minamishin of Captain Cook; hanai son, Andy Rodriguez of Captain Cook; hanai daughter, Elvainney L. (Alfrieda M.) Pascubillo-Kanaele of Waimea; brother-in-law, Angus Chong Jr. of Kailua-Kona; hanai sister, Junal (Kalehua) Perry of Kailua-Kona; hanai brother, Don (Laurie) Elsas of Arizona; eight godchildren; three grandchildren. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Gordon Paul Cullio, 77, of Mountain View died Dec. 23 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Olaa, he was retired from Volcano Golf &Country Club and a member of Mountain View Senior Golf Club. Private services. No koden (monetary gifts). Survived by wife, Grace Cullio of Mountain View; brothers, Herman (Judy) Cullio of Keaau, Roger (Barbara) Cullio of Mountain View and John (Bernie) Cullio of Waimea; sisters, Diane (Tomeki) Nishimura of Mountain View and Linda (Manuel) DeSilva of Kaumana; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Eleanor Eno Gerard, 79, of Hilo died Dec. 7 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Waipahu, Oahu, she was an advocate for domestic violence victims for Turning Point for Families and member of Soka Gakkai International-USA. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) at Soka Gakkai International-USA Buddhist Temple, 695 Makalika St. in Hilo. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Aloha attire. Survived by hanai daughters, Nahea A.H. Lopez and Kawehi M.K. Lopez of Hilo; sisters, Lucille (Alvaro) da Silva of Vallejo, Calif., Antonia Vetterli of Haleiwa, Oahu, and Salinas Mabel (Darryl) Yim of Novato, Calif.; brother, Paul Noble (Jennifer) Gerard of Atlanta; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Shirley Ululanilanakila Gouveia, 70, of Kailua-Kona died Dec. 19 at home. She was born in Kohala. Visitation 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kailua-Kona. Services at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Saints Family Cemetery in Captain Cook. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by son, Thomas (Tamara) Gouveia of Kailua-Kona; daughters, Laurie (Stanley) Gomes of Kailua-Kona; Remie (Lars) Ige of Kailua-Kona; brother, Thomas (Theresa) Chesebro Jr. of Mililani, Oahu; sisters, Dolly (Paul) Antonio of Kohala and Joan (Brad) Ballesteros of Kailua-Kona; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Hazel Ilima Noeva, 85, of Hilo died Dec. 4 at Life Care Center of Hilo. She was born in South Hilo. Visitation 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 3) at Ballard Family Mortuary. Service at 5:30 p.m. Dinner to follow. Casual attire; no flowers. Survived by sons, Gilbert “Butchie” (Cheryl) Kualii Sr., William “Billy” (Leonell) Kualii Sr. and Lance “Sugi” (Cathy) Kualii; daughter, Ivy Kualii-Kuoha; brothers, Raymond (Helene) Akimseu of Honolulu, Ameil (Kathy) Akimseu and Earl (Abilene) Akimseu of Hilo; sisters, Priscilla Kagawa, Luana (Satoshi) Sumiki, Cynthia (Peter Lee) Akimseu-Moses and Gail (Michael) Figueroa of Hilo; brother-in-law, Albert Nueva of Honolulu; sisters-in-law, Beverly Akimseu and Jean Akimseu; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.