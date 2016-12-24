Obituaries for December 24

Francis Hiro Kaneshiro, 74, of Waimea died Dec. 20 at home. Born in Honolulu, he was the owner of Menehune Maid in Honolulu and a U.S. Army veteran. Private service to be held. Memorial donations may be sent to North Hawaii Hospice or Punahou School. Survived by companion, Constance Hastert of Waimea; daughter, Laura Steffen-Westerbeck of Washington; sister, Patricia Hansen of Honolulu. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii

Jean Fusae Kunimura, 94, of Holualoa died Nov. 27 at her family’s residence. Born in Koloa, Kauai, she was a retired seamstress for the former Coco Palms Hotel. She was also a coffee picker, volunteer at the Kahakai Elementary School, volunteer at the University of Hawaii Extension and member of Kona Daifukuji Orchid Club. Visitation at 2:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at Daifukuji Soto Mission in Honalo. Memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Survived by daughter, Jessica (Wilfred) Yamasawa of Holualoa; son, Jon Kunimura of Holualoa; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary

Migdonio “Jojo” Ramones, 59, of Hilo died Dec. 22 at the Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, the Philippines, he was employed at Puna Certified Nursery and formerly with Pro Services Hawaii, a former papaya farmer and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Friends may call 9-11 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 28) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Prayer service at 11 a.m. Friends may call again 9-10 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral mass at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Homelani Memorial Park. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Merlina “Ely” Ramones of Keaau; daughters, Jocelyn (Joel Jauculan) Ramones and Jovelyn Ramones of Keaau; sons, Joseph (Rosevilla) Ramones and Jack Umayas of Keaau; brother, Leonardo (Juanita) Ramones of Hilo; sisters, Victorina (Warlito) Vea of Pepeekeo, Irene Ramones of Keaau, and Perlita (Marino) Vea and Lynn Ramones of Hilo; four grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements at Dodo Mortuary.