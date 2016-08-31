Obituaries for August 31

Lorna Mae Ferreira, 71, of Kailua-Kona died Aug. 17. Born in Honolulu, she was a homemaker. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuary.com. Survived by son, Lionel Ferreira of Hilo; daughters, Laura (Edward) Esguerra, Lilia Bard of California, Jeannie Ferreira of Hilo; sisters, Charlotte Tapang and Barbara Jean Tapang; brothers, Raymond (Miyung), Eugene (Lilia) Tapang, Michael Tapang and Allen Tapang; four grandchildren. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Adam Cole Hartzog, 28, of Baton Rouge, La., died Aug. 16 in Hilo. Born in Lafayette, La., he was a former employee of Hilo Burger Joint. Services in Baton Rouge. Online condolences: homelaniememorialpark.com. Survived by sister, April (Jay) Franck of Asheville, N.C.; a nephew, uncles and cousins. Arrangements by Homelani Cremation Services.

Larry Kirkland, 80, of Kailua-Kona died Aug. 17 at Hospice of Kona Nakamaru Hale. Born in Vallejo, Calif., he was a retired environmental support worker for the Federal Aviation Administration, member of Soka Gakkai International and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Private services. Survived by wife, Merleene Kirkland of Kailua-Kona; daughters, Sue Lynn Compton of Dana Point, Calif., Kaleikaimana Mookini of Kailua-Kona, Lori (Caroll) Hobby and Tracey Sheridan of Arkansas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Adeline C. Luiz, 101, of Hilo died Aug. 3 at the Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Olaa, she was a retired babysitter and member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Keaau. Services held. Survived by nephews, Dexter (Jessie) Veriato and John (Genevieve) Veriato of Kurtistown, Anthony (Gaye) of Mountain View; nieces, Yvette Scovial and Kelly Pulgados of Kurtistown; sister-in-law, Eileen Veriato of Kurtistown. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.