Obituaries for August 29

Eleanor Reyes Cambra, 79, of Pahoa died Aug. 20 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Honolulu, she was a homemaker. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Ballard Family Mortuary. Memorial service at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by daughter, Nora (Kevin) Aranaydo of Pahoa; sister Dolores Liwai of Pahoa; sisters-in-law, Kathy Cambra of Oahu and Veronica Cambra of Michigan; brother in-law, Almo (Helen) Cambra of Idaho; two grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Kikuyo Yoshimura, 96, of Hilo, formerly of Wailea, died Aug. 14 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Hilo, she was co-owner of the former Yoshimura Gas Station and member of Hakalau Jodo Mission and Hakalau Senior Citizens. Services held. No flowers or koden (monetary gifts). Survived by daughters, Jean (Timothy) Flynn of Gig Harbor, Wash., and Anne (Henry) Okazaki of Hilo; sons, Melvin (Elda Rae) Yoshimura of Marysville, Calif., and Clyde (Arlene) Yoshimura of Mililani, Oahu; sisters, Sueno Shioi and Kiyono (Albert) Nakamura of Honolulu; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Michael “Mike” Charles Isaacs, 72, of North Kohala died Aug. 12 at home. Born in Honolulu, he was a carpenter, rancher, advocate for protection of the Kohala coast and Kamehameha Schools Class of 1962 alumnus. Visitation 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Sacred Heart Church in Hawi. Service at 10 a.m. Survived by mother, Ruby Isaacs of North Kohala; daughters, Leslie (Reagan Fong) Isaacs of Honolulu and Christine Isaacs of Colorado; sister, Gayle Mishina of Alaska; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.