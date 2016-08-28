Obituaries for August 28

Manuel “Horse” “Elgato” Elizares Jr., 77, of Laupahoehoe died Aug. 15 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Pohakea, Paauilo, he was a retired truck driver for the former Big Island Meat, worked for Puu Waa Waa Ranch and Parker Ranch, was the territory’s fastest miler on Honokaa High School’s class of 1957 track team, and member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Music Ministry, and Plantation Boyz music group. Visitation 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 3) at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Papaaloa. Memorial Mass at 9:30 a.m. Casual attire; no flowers. Survived by wife, Gail Elizares; son, Carson (Josie) Elizares; daughters, Roxanne (Andy) Levitt, Shawna (William) Jardine, Alison (Brian) Villasista, Sherry (Peter Pactol) Dias, Christine (Troy) Tabac, Rachael (Kirk Rapozo Sr.) Segawa, Lolly (Lowen Moses Sr.) Elizares, Shine (Eric) Carvalho and Cynthia Elizares; sister-in-law, Joyce Elizares; 24 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Toshio Maeda, 88, of Hilo died July 28 at The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu. Born in Haleiwa, Oahu, he was a retired senior vice president of Suisan Co. and member of Kiwanis Club of East Hawaii and OK Golf Club. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 3) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Casual attire; no koden (monetary gifts). Survived by wife, Margaret Maeda of Hilo; daughters, Carol (Michael) Lau of Honolulu and Lauren Maeda of Hilo; brother, Fumio Maeda of Pearl City, Oahu; sister, Jennifer Kawamata of Waialua, Oahu; two grandchildren; nephews and nieces. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Herman “Kili” Kahekili Moke, 61, of Hilo died Aug. 11 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Hilo, he was a professional musician and vocalist with Naturally, The Moke Brothers and Men in Black, former employee for Robert’s Hawaii and Affordable Catering &Okazuya, treasurer for the Kuamoo Foundation and member, sacristan, pianist and facility maintenance custodian for Malia Puka O Kalani Catholic Church. Visitation 8-10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 3) at Malia Puka O Kalani Catholic Church, 326 Desha Ave. in Keaukaha. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m. Casual attire. Survived by son, Justin Solomon Kaleomaliuokeali‘i Moke of Hilo; daughters, Celestine Ilima (Wen) Richards-Moke of Keaau and Carlene Ilena Tejada of Pahoa; brother, Herbert Kalani Moke of Hilo; sisters, Sandra “Sandy” Hualani (Bobby) Lee of Hilo and Theresa Sharon Keahialoa Becktel of Kailua-Kona; sisters–in-law Roswitha “Rose” Moke of Keaau, Carmen Moke and Karen Moke of Hilo; hanai brothers Robert “Hoss” Po‘okapu Keliiho‘omalu III of Aiea, Oahu, and Charles “Charlie” (Marion) Moody of Linden, N.C.; hanai sisters, Theresa “Resa” Correa of Kailua, Oahu, and Thelma “Buff” Kananiokahome Kamekona of Kahului, Maui; six grandchildren; one aunt; nieces, nephews, cousins, godsisters and godbrother. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Luzviminda Viernes Palilio, 76, of Hilo died July 28 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in the Philippines, she was a factory worker for Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Co. and member of First Born Temple. Visitation 5-6:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 2) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Wake service at 7 p.m. All-night vigil starting 9 p.m. at the family home, 35 Ahona Place. Visitation again 8-9 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 3) at First Born Temple, 181 Oio St. behind Hilo Shopping Center. Funeral service at 9 a.m. Casual attire; flowers welcome. Burial to follow at Homelani Memorial Park, Ilima section. Survived by husband, Pastor Modesto Palilio of Hilo; sons, Rodolfo V. (Melissa) Palilio, Noel V. (Alicia) Palilio, Ronel V. (Marites) Palilio and Kenneth V. (Evelyn) Palilio of Hilo; brothers, Sebero Viernes and Teodocia Colobong of the Philippines; sisters, Constancia Calimlim and Pacita (Isidro) Pataueg of the Philippines, Rosalina Cabal, Primie V. Ribao and Maria V. (Roxas) Respicio of Hilo; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Roy Kaoru Shimizu, 94, of Keaau, formerly of Kapoho, died Aug. 16 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Mountain View, he was a retired crane operator and welder for the former Puna Sugar Co. and member of Puna Hongwanji Buddhist temple. Visitation 3-4 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 3) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial service at 4 p.m. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Toshie Shimizu of Keaau; sons, Rex (Lorraine) Shimizu of Valley Glen, Calif., and Keith (Leila) Shimizu of Kailua-Kona; daughter, Lynn (Calvin) Koshiyama of Anchorage, Alaska; brothers, Tommy Shimizu of Gardena, Calif., Iwao (Katherine) Shimizu of Kaneohe, Oahu, and Masato Shimizu of Honolulu; sisters, Harue (Daniel) Chang of Honolulu and Edith Booth of New Jersey; sister-in-law, Tsuyuko Shimizu of Hilo; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.