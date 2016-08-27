Obituaries for August 27

Jerome William DuRuz, 90, of Kailua-Kona died Aug. 24. Born in St. Louis, he owned a jewelry business and was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran serving aboard the USS LST 472 tank-landing ship. Celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by wife, Barbara; son, Jerome (Maryjo) DuRuz Jr. of Everett, Wash.; daughter, Lizabeth (Jerry) Metz of Marysville, Wash.; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Jeff Henry Lampreda, 54, of Hilo died Aug. 19 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in San Jose, Calif., he was a volunteer with Special Olympics. Services at a later date. Survived by parents, Henry and Faye Lampreda of Roseville, Calif.; sister, Starlene (Steve) Fryslie of Lincoln, Calif.; hanai mother, Gwynn Sosa of Hilo; hanai brother, Dusty Cardines of Hilo. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Regina Lois McDermott, 82, of Hilo, formerly of Sherwood, Ore., died Aug. 21 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Paterson, N.J., she was a homemaker. No services. No flowers. Memorial donations to American Parkinson’s Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, N.Y. 10305, or www.apdaparkinson.org/ways-to-donate. Online condolences: homelanimemorialpark.com. Survived by daughter, Regina (Artie) Kender of McAfee, N.J.; brother, Victor (Paulette) Ball of Arkansas; two grandchildren. Arrangements by Homelani Cremation Services.

James Anthony Mueting, 52, of Kailua-Kona died Aug. 19. Born in Dayton, Ohio, he was a carpenter, fisherman, captain of the boat Lectro West, gardener, hunter and jack-of-all-trades. Celebration of life 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on the back lawn by the salt pool at Aston Kona By the Sea, 75-6106 Alii Drive, Kailua-Kona. Casual attire; no flowers. Memorial donations to American Cancer Society. Survived by wife, Bobbie Mueting; stepchildren, Jerra Crossland, Cody Turner and Dylan Turner; brothers, Michael Mueting and Alan Mueting; sisters, Marry Hanna, Karin Hedrick and Joanne Hall; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Deasd Christian KekoaMaka‘u‘ole Silva, 17, of Hilo died Aug. 4 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was a student at Hilo High School and formerly employed at Hilo Union Elementary School as a custodian through Alu Like. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Wake service at 6 p.m. Visitation again 10-11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 2) at the mortuary. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Casual attire; flowers welcome. Survived by parents, Abrajean P. Silva of Hilo, Richard and Crissa Okamura of Mountain View and Ryan Pavao of Mountain View; hanai father, Dion Alvarez of Hilo; brothers, Jeffrey Cabanting-Rafael and Louis Pavao of Mountain View, Deatrayn Alvarez and Destin Alvarez of Hilo, Dearon Fujimoto of Ninole; sisters, Charissa Okamura-Rafael of Mountain View and Deabrajean Pavao of Hilo; hanai brother, Thomas Kaho‘oilihala of Hilo; maternal grandmother, Debra Silva of Hilo; paternal grandfather, Howard Okamura Sr. of Honolulu; maternal great-grandparents, Milton and Laverne Morikami of Keaau; aunts, uncles, cousins, one nephew. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.