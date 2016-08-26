Obituaries for August 26

Destiny Kuuipo Leilani Alvarez-Torres, 14, of Kailua-Kona died July 20 at Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif. Born in Kealakekua, she was a student at Kealakehe Intermediate School. Visitation 8-10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 3) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kailua-Kona. Memorial service at 10 a.m. Casual attire; flowers welcome. Survived by mother, Amber (Kalani) Alvarez-Torres of Kailua-Kona; father, Brendan Ho of Maui; brothers, Kalani Alvarez Jr. of Kailua-Kona, Keaka Ho, Elijah Ho, and Noah Ho of Maui; sisters, Sasha Alvarez-Torres and Kayla Lorenzo-Alvarez of Kailua-Kona, Makyla Ho, Malia Ho and Te‘a Ho of Maui; maternal grandfather, Jeffrey Torres of Kailua-Kona; maternal grandparents, Vera and Ernest Alvarez of Ocean View; paternal grandmother, Dale Ho of Maui; hanai maternal grandparents, Vivian and Jerry Bonicelli of Kailua-Kona; one nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements by Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel, Redwood City, Calif.

Dorothy Joanne Andersen, 87, of Honokaa died July 24 at North Hawaii Community Hospital. Born in Sioux Falls, S.D., she was a wife and stay-at-home mother, secretary at Christians Anti-Communism Crusade, active member of many Lutheran Churches and Honokaa United Methodist Church. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Honokaa United Methodist Church. 45-3525 Mamane St. Light refreshments to follow. No flowers. Memorial donations to HUMC (Music Ministry). Survived by son, Martin (Janet) Andersen of San Clemente, Calif.; daughters, Maren (Terry) Lambeth of Honokaa, Martha (Jim) Haskins of Arlington, Texas, and Margaux Dyson of Paso Robles, Calif.; brothers, Tim (Jean) Storvick of Canada and Dan (Louise) Storvick of Prescott, Ariz.; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, two nephews and four nieces. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Genevieve Nielsen August, 90, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Holualoa, died July 29 in Scottsdale. Born in Plainfield, N.J., she was a head cardiac surgical nurse at New York Presbyterian Hospital and surgical nurse at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, macadamia nut farmer, member of Immaculate Conception in Holualoa, helped develop a community botanical garden in Kona, volunteered at Kona Outdoor Circle thrift shop, served as a guide at Hulihee Palace and read with students in Kona schools in Kona. Services 9 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30) at West Hawaii Veterans Cemetery in Kailua-Kona. Casual attire. Survived by stepson, Peter (Lynn) August of Hope Valley, R.I.; stepdaughters, Susan August of Novato, Calif., and Janet August of Chico, Calif.; one grandchild; a niece and nephew. Arrangements by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, Fountain Hills, Ariz.

Faye “Haunani” Kanuha Godsey, 59, of Honokaa died July 17 at Hale Hoola Hamakua. Born in Honokaa, she was a homemaker, former waitress and member of Door of Faith Church. Service at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Door of Faith Church in Waimea. Service at 10 a.m. Luncheon to follow at Waimea Town Hall behind Kahilu Theater. Condolences to: S. Kanuha, P.O. Box 385007, Waikoloa, HI 96738. For info, call 498-0877. Survived by husband, Robert Godsey of Honokaa; sons, Shaun (Sarah) Kanuha of Hilo and Shane (Ui) Batalona of Waimea; daughters, Shena (Duke Ezzo) Kanuha of Waikoloa and Sarah Batalona of Waimea; mother, Molly Waikiki of Waimea; sister, Stephanie Lopes of Waimea; hanai sons, Leslie Onadera of Waimea and Makani Black of Waikoloa; 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Shyanne Puanani Race Kuhns, 28, of Kailua-Kona died July 27 at Kona Community Hospital. Born in Honolulu, she was a cashier at Kailua-Kona Kmart. Celebration of life noon Sept. 3, at Old Kona Airport double pavilion in Kailua-Kona. Casual attire. Survived by mother, Nalani (Al) Kuhns-English of Kailua-Kona; father, Charles (Fay) Medeiros of Oahu; brothers, Makoa Medeiros and Kaeo Medeiros of Kailua, Oahu, Jonathan English of Wahiawa, Oahu; sisters, Lia Medeiros of Oahu and Fanny English of Wahiawa, Oahu; maternal grandmother, Puanani (Brocky) Race-Joaquin of Honokaa; maternal grandfather, Richard (Carol) Kuhns Sr., of Pearl City, Oahu; hanai parents, Rick and Shereen Kuhns of Kailua, Oahu; aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Florindo Simeon, 67, of Keaau died Aug. 16 at home. He was born in Hilo. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Kaumana Drive Baptist Church, 388 Kaumana Drive Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by son, Joey (Mary Valiente) Simeon; daughters, Leilani Lally, Shannon (Matthew) Magnuson, Christina (Jason) Lamport and Mary Pugh; brothers Leonardo (Marvelita) Simeon, Daniel (Loretta) Simeon, Alfredo (Elizabeth) Simeon and Reinior Simeon; sisters, Maria (George) Kunihiro and Nellie (Juan Gines) Simeon; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Robert “Rob” Louis Tveter, 65, of Ocean View died Aug. 20 at home. Born in Nome, Alaska, he was a retired auto body specialist, gardener and golfer. Private services. Survived by wife, Melissa Tveter of Ocean View; sister, Elizabeth (Stephen) Willey of Sandpoint, Idaho; brother, Paul (Pat) Tveter of Purdy, Wash.; hanai brother, Terry O’Brien of Ocean View; cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.