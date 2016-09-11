Samsung tells consumers to stop using Galaxy Note 7
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics on Saturday urged consumers to stop using Galaxy Note 7 smartphones immediately and exchange them as soon as possible, as more reports of the phones catching fire emerged even after the company’s global recall.
The call from the South Korean company, the world’s largest smartphone maker, comes after U.S. authorities urged consumers to switch the Galaxy Note 7 off and not to use or charge it during a flight. Several airlines around the world asked travelers not to switch on the jumbo smartphone or put it in checked baggage, with some carriers banning the phone on flights.
In a statement posted on its website, Samsung asked users around the world to “immediately” return their existing Galaxy Note 7 and get a replacement.
“We are asking users to power down their Galaxy Note 7s and exchange them as soon as possible,” Koh Dong-jin, Samsung’s mobile president, said in the statement. “We are expediting replacement devices so that they can be provided through the exchange program as conveniently as possible.”
Consumers can visit Samsung’s service centers to receive rental phones for temporary use. Samsung plans to provide Galaxy Note 7 devices with new batteries in South Korea starting Sept. 19, but schedules for other countries vary.
Earlier this month, Samsung announced an unprecedented recall of 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s just two weeks after the phone was launched. That move came after Samsung’s investigation into reports of fires found that rechargeable lithium batteries were at fault. The U.S. was among the first countries to take a step following the recall. Late Friday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission urged owners of the phone to turn them off and leave them off.
