Philippine gov’t defends decision about hero burial for Marcos

MANILA, THE PHILIPPINES (AP) — The Philippine Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its temporary ban on the burial of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos at a heroes’ cemetery after a hearing during which some justices questioned whether President Rodrigo Duterte abused his executive power and violated laws by allowing the entombment, which is opposed by the Marcos regime’s human rights victims.

The court gave both sides 20 days to submit statements before issuing a ruling. An earlier court order temporarily halted the burial until Sept. 12 while the cases were being heard.

Solictor General Jose Calida defended Duterte’s directive, saying it is within the president’s power and a political issue on which the court should not rule. He said Marcos, as a former president and war veteran who was not dishonorably discharged from the military, is qualified to be buried at the cemetery.

Burying a dictator accused of massive rights violations and corruption at the Heroes’ Cemetery has long been an emotional and divisive issue in the Philippines, where Marcos was ousted by a “people power” revolt in 1986. He flew to Hawaii, where he lived with his wife and children in exile until he died in 1989. His body was flown back to his hometown in 1993, where it has been displayed in a glass coffin. But his family wants his remains transferred to the Heroes’ Cemetery.

During Wednesday’s hearing, about 200 supporters of the late dictator picketed outside the court, some carrying a streamer that said “Bury the dead, follow the law.” Another group of activists opposing the burial held up a banner that said “Marcos is no hero!” and chanted “Marcos, Hitler, Dictator, Puppet!”