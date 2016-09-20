State briefs for September 20

Lawmakers call on Ige to stop Maui seawall project

WAILUKU, Maui (AP) — Maui lawmakers are urging Gov. David Ige to halt the construction of a seawall along a highway on the western part of the island as protests erupted about the $3 million project.

State Rep. Angus McKelvey and Maui County Council member Don Couch sent separate letters to the governor Friday.

They both asked Ige to delay the Honoapiilani Highway project to allow time for government agencies and community members to review potential impacts of the construction.

Their requests come as protesters occupied the construction site to raise awareness about their environmental concerns with the seawall, which they say will cause harm to endangered Hawaiian monk seals.

McKelvey said the project’s contractor has been unwilling to move forward with the project because of liability issues relating to the protesters.

Couch called for a 60-day moratorium on the project and suggested the state Department of Transportation make use of an unused cane haul road in the meantime. Diverting traffic to the cane haul road would allow southbound traffic to shift over to the current northbound lane, leaving the southbound lane as a natural buffer zone between the ocean and the highway, he said.

The DOT said the project, which includes guardrail installation and the widening of the road, is aimed at protecting the highway from erosion. Agency officials said the project already went through the environmental process, which included a public comment period.

But McKelvey said the DOT needs more time to educate people about the project.

Couch called for further discussion “while there is still time to do the right thing.”

The governor’s office said Ige was unable to comment at this time.

Restaurant worker confirmed to have hepatitis A

HONOLULU (AP) — State officials confirmed another case of hepatitis A in a food service worker on Oahu.

The state Department of Health said Sunday the infected person worked at Chart House Waikiki in Honolulu. Officials say it’s unlikely patrons of the business will become infected.

The hepatitis A outbreak has sickened 271 people since late June.

Health officials identified frozen scallops imported from the Philippines as the probable source of the outbreak. The Philippine government temporarily suspended distribution of the seafood in question.

State officials expect to continue seeing new cases of hepatitis A into next month because of the long incubation period for the disease.