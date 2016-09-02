State briefs for September 2

Hepatitis A cases in Hawaii reach 241

HONOLULU (AP) — The state Department of Health says 13 more people have been identified as having hepatitis A in Hawaii since last week.

The 6 percent growth in cases, which brings the total to 241, shows the pace of the infection has slowed. Last week’s total number of cases marked a nearly 11 percent increase over the previous week.

Health officials traced the outbreak to frozen scallops served raw by a popular sushi chain, Genki Sushi. U.S. Food and Drug Administration tests later found hepatitis A in the scallops, which were imported from the Philippines.

The Genki Sushi chain closed 10 restaurants on Oahu and one on Kauai and has said it’s working with the department to comply with health standards.

Of those who have been sickened, 64 adults have been hospitalized.

The virus has primarily affected individuals on Oahu, but 10 residents from the islands of Hawaii, Kauai and Maui have also been infected as well as four visitors who have returned to the mainland.

The hepatitis A virus has an incubation period of 15 to 50 days after exposure, meaning cases will continue to appear even though people are no longer consuming the tainted product.

The onset of illness has ranged between mid-June and late August.

USGS: Magnitude-7.1 quake off New Zealand coast

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a strong magnitude-7.1 earthquake about 100 miles off the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii reports no tsunami of significant strength is expected.

The quake registered 104 miles off the North Island coast in the South Pacific Ocean.

The quake comes a day after a magnitude-5.7 quake registered in the same area, 62 miles northeast of Te Araroa on the North Island’s east coast.