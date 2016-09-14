State briefs for September 14
Feds develop new ocean noise plan
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government says a new strategy to address the issue of noise in the ocean will better protect the safety of marine mammals.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its Ocean Noise Strategy Roadmap on Tuesday. The agency says the road map will guide it in managing ocean noise and its effects on ocean life through the next 10 years.
The plan lays out roles for federal agencies, researchers, industries and environmental advocates to play in managing noise in the ocean.
Sound plays a key role in the survival of marine animals and can be caused either by human actions or the ocean’s natural ecosystem. Whales and dolphins, for example, use sound to navigate and find food.
Hawaii average home prices highest in nation
HONOLULU (AP) — A new report shows Hawaii has the nation’s highest average home prices as the cost of housing in the state soared during the past year.
The 2016 Coldwell Banker Home Listing Report ranked states based on their average price for a home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Hawaii took the top spot with average home prices at nearly $905,000. That’s about $325,000 more than homes in the second-priciest state, Massachusetts.
The figures represent an increase from the company’s analysis last year, which found the average price of a four-bedroom home in Hawaii was about $655,000.
Honolulu had the state’s highest average home prices this year at $1.2 million. The city ranked 14th among the nation’s municipalities, up from 17th in 2015.
The average price of a four-bedroom home in Kapolei was listed at $708,000, up from $569,000 last year. In Ewa Beach, the average price is $653,000, compared to $597,000 last year.
The report found the country’s most expensive market was Saratoga, Calif., where the average four-bedroom home costs $2.5 million. Detroit was ranked as the nation’s most affordable market, with an average four-bedroom home price of $64,000.
